Chef Brian Doyle to Shutter Cafe Avalaun on March 25

Cafe Avalaun in Warrensville Heights will close after March 25.
Citing personal health issues and other obstacles, chef Brian Doyle announced that he will be closing Cafe Avalaun
(4640 Richmond Rd., 216-245-6666) in Warrensville Heights. The restaurant's final day of service will be March 25.
Doyle opened the shop in 2015 to serve as a haven for diners dealing with celiac disease. The cafe offers great food that just so happens to be gluten free.
"This is one of the hardest things I've ever had to do," Doyle said, adding that he hopes people will continue to support the shop over the next month.
Diners who do come to the shop during that time might notice some menu changes as ingredients get cycled out.
