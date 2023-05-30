Ale Fest returns to Tremont in Lincoln Park on Saturday, July 15th!

Chef Demetrios Atheneos to Open Dominic's Deli on Lee This Week

The tidy shop will sell soups, hoagies, Sicilian pizza and retail pantry items

By on Tue, May 30, 2023 at 1:27 pm

click to enlarge Dominic's Deli on Lee is stocked and ready to go. - Douglas Trattner
Douglas Trattner
Dominic's Deli on Lee is stocked and ready to go.
One year ago, Myron’s Deli on Lee Road in Cleveland Heights closed its doors after 40 years. This week, chef Demetrios Atheneos will open the doors to Dominic’s Deli on Lee (2256 Lee Rd., 216-417-2675), a deli and bodega in the very same spot. The formerly cluttered beverage shop was stripped to the studs before being rebuilt into a bright, airy and functional neighborhood market.

Atheneos, who also operates Chicken Ranch and Zina Greek Street Food in University Heights, will roll out a menu starring Italian paninos built on fresh-baked filone rolls from On the Rise. Sold by the half and footlong,  the sandwiches star imported meats like prosciutto di Parma, Genoa salami and mortadella. The deli also carries Boar's Head deli meats and customers can design their own sandwiches. The chef is making his own roast beef, which gets paired with local cheddar, sweet onion, horseradish mayo and lettuce. Atheneos is also very proud of his Italian beef, braised in house and topped with mild or spicy giardiniera.

Also tempting will be the square-cut Sicilian-style pizza, sold by the half or full sheet pan. Eventually, shoppers will be able to pop in for a slice. To go with the pizza, the kitchen is preparing pepperoni balls, dough stuffed with cheese and pepperoni and baked until golden brown and melty.

Daily soups and specials will appear on the sandwich board. Bagged chips, cold beer and soda are on hand as well.

On the retail side are deli meats and cheeses sold by the pound, deli salads, housemade desserts like tiramisu, cannoli and ricotta cheesecake, eggs, condiments and tinned fish.

About The Author

Douglas Trattner

Douglas Trattner
