Nominate your favorites for Best Of Cleveland 2023

Chef Michael Grieve To Open Rockfish Land and Seafood This Summer in Aurora

The restaurant will take over the property long home to James Place

By on Fri, Jul 7, 2023 at 11:53 am

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge Former James Place to become home of Rockfish - Google Maps
Google Maps
Former James Place to become home of Rockfish
After a false start in Chagrin Falls, Michael Grieve has found a home for his long-planned seafood restaurant, Rockfish. The chef, formerly of Tartine Bistro in Rocky River and The Grocery café and market in Ohio City, will take over the property long home to James Place (271 E. Garfield Rd.) in Aurora. The popular wine bar and bistro, which opened in 2007, closed last month.

“It’s just perfect,” says Grieve. “As soon as I walked in this place it was exactly what I had envisioned for the last decade of bringing this restaurant to Cleveland. It fits my personality.”

Since imagining and planning Rockfish, the chef says that he has altered his food program to be more inclusive of those who might shy away from fish. Now called Rockfish Land and Seafood, the menu is more diverse thanks to options for meat-eaters, seafood lovers, vegans and the gluten intolerant.

“Originally, Rockfish has always been, in my mind, strictly seafood, oyster bar and the occasional steak or chicken special,” he says. “Going into this I changed that to more of a 60-40 split. You can’t make a wrong decision regardless of your dietary restrictions.”

Grieve says that the space requires very little improvements prior to opening day, which he is estimating to be early August.

As for The Grocery in Ohio City, the chef says, “Today was my last day and I don’t know if they have anyone lined up to move in.”

Subscribe to Cleveland Scene newsletters.

Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter

Tags:

About The Author

Douglas Trattner

For 20 years, Douglas Trattner has worked as a full-time freelance writer, editor and author. His work on Michael Symon's "Carnivore," "5 in 5" and “Fix it With Food” have earned him three New York Times Best-Selling Author honors, while his longstanding role as Scene dining editor garnered the award of “Best...
Scroll to read more Food News articles

Trending

Newsletters

Join Cleveland Scene Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

Pickle and Chill Pickleball Complex Not Happening in Beachwood

By Douglas Trattner

The indoor pickleball courts at Pickle and Chill in Columbus.

Closed For Weeks, Korean BBQ Spot Rising Grill Aims to Reopen in New Space

By Douglas Trattner

Korean BBQ at Rising Grill

Taste of Tremont Returns Sunday, July 16

By Scene Staff

Taste of Tremont

Cleveland to Land Two D.P. Dough Locations

By Douglas Trattner

"Ooey, gooey, cheesy happiness " from D. P. Dough

Also in Food & Drink

De-Platformed: How the Local Brewery Built on Community and Experimentation Lost Its Way in Scaling Up and Selling Out

By Douglas Trattner

Platform Beer Co.'s Haze Jude

Digital Issue

June 28, 2023

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Cleveland Scene

737 Bolivar Road

Cleveland, OH 44115

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2023 Cleveland Scene
Powered By Foundation
Support Us