Chef’s Garden Farm Stand Reopens on Saturday, July 30 Following Devastating Fire

The opening will feature music, chef demos and other entertainment

By on Thu, Jul 28, 2022 at 11:42 am

Chef's Garden

For more than 37 years, the Chef’s Garden in Huron has been the supplier to the stars in terms of specialty produce, with the farm’s high-quality products bound for temples of gastronomy around the globe. But the pandemic forced the farm to pivot somewhat, and for the first time in ages, Farmer Lee Jones and company stocked and manned the old farm stand.

“It’s back to our roots,” Jones said at the time. “Here we are 37 years later and we’re back to selling direct and I couldn’t be more happy about it.”

That was in 2020, but earlier this year the Jones family woke to the news that the old family barn, which housed the market stand, was destroyed by an overnight fire.

Taking it all in stride as farmers do, Bob Jones called the incident “yet another bump in the road. All of us are experiencing unexpected life challenges these days and this was no different.”

This Saturday, July 30th, the Farmer Jones Farm Market will host a grand opening for a newly constructed farm market situated on the site of the original family barn. The opening event will feature music, chef-led demonstrations and other entertainment.

“Our family has been blessed for many years to do what we love to do, grow good food, Jones added. "While restaurants are reopening daily, we are honored to offer these same veggies to our friends and neighbors.”

