Cilantro Taqueria Opening in Former Fahrenheit Space in Tremont

This will be location number six for the Cleveland-based restaurant group

By on Tue, Dec 12, 2023 at 10:23 am

click to enlarge Cilantro Taqueria Opening in Former Fahrenheit Space in Tremont
Courtesy Cilantro Taqueria
Cilantro Taqueria, the fast-growing Cleveland-based Mexican restaurant group, is moving into Tremont. The Galindo family has purchased the former Fahrenheit property at 2417 Professor Ave. and will open location number six there.

“It’s a good area with a lot of good people around us so we figured, why not bring a Cilantro here,” says spokesperson Rey Galindo. “Rocco [Whalen] did a great job there for years and we’d be happy to carry on his tradition.”

Galindo says that the new restaurant will claim only about half of the property, with the other side being offered up for lease to another tenant. The beautiful old bar will be ripped out to make way for the food line. Like the other five locations, this one will be fast-casual, with customers grabbing their own seats or taking their tacos, burritos, tortas, quesadillas, rice bowls or “gringas” to go.

Cilantro opened its first shop on Coventry in 2019. Since then they have added locations in Lakewood, Shaker Hts., North Olmsted and Chesterland. This latest restaurant is expected to open in February.

Douglas Trattner

For 20 years, Douglas Trattner has worked as a full-time freelance writer, editor and author. His work on Michael Symon's "Carnivore," "5 in 5" and “Fix it With Food” have earned him three New York Times Best-Selling Author honors, while his longstanding role as Scene dining editor garnered the award of “Best...
