Cilantro Taqueria to Open Location Number Five in Chesterland

click to enlarge
Cilantro Taqueria
Cilantro Taqueria is a quickly expanding Mexican eatery in Cleveland.
If it seems that we're announcing another location for Cilantro Taqueria
every few months or so, that's because we have been. Since debuting on Coventry in early 2019, the Mexican restaurant has added locations in Shaker Heights, Lakewood and North Olmsted.
Next up for the home-grown restaurant group will be a store in Chesterland, specifically in the Chester Plaza on Mayfield near the intersection of Chillicothe Rd.
Since the start, diners have been attracted to the authenticity and consistency of product, according to spokesperson Rey Galindo.
“I think our food has a more authentic taste to it,” he says. “We do have the tacos that people load up, but also if you just want it the Mexican way with the tortilla, meat, cilantro, onion and salsa, you can.”
We'll keep you posted on opening day.