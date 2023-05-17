The Elk + Elk Rib Burn Off returns to Downtown Willoughby on Saturday, May 20th!

Cleveland Asian Festival Returns to AsiaTown This Weekend

The annual event is held in conjunction with Asian Pacific American Heritage Month

By on Wed, May 17, 2023 at 10:35 am

The Cleveland Asian Festival returns for its 14th year this weekend, Saturday and Sunday, May 20-21. Held in conjunction with Asian Pacific American Heritage Month, the annual event was launched to strengthen the identity of AsiaTown while supporting its small businesses.

“The economic impact that CAF has generated for the AsiaTown neighborhood and businesses is significant," explains co-founder Johnny Wu. "People who attend not only shop and eat that weekend, but a large percentage return to AsiaTown throughout the year after experiencing it at CAF."

The event takes place on Payne Avenue between East 30th and East 27th streets and features a full lineup of entertainment, food and culture. Visitors can shop with more than 100 vendors, buy food from nearly two dozen restaurants, and enjoy hours of live entertainment on multiple stages. It is free to enter and free to park.

In 2019, 42,000 people attended the festival. After two off years, if bounced back with 30,000 attendees in 2022.

“We’re excited about being able to gather together again for this year’s Cleveland Asian Festival and the opportunity to celebrate Asian Pacific American Heritage Month this May," adds co-founder and OCAGC president Lisa Wong. "We invite everyone to patronize the local Asian businesses and to continue supporting the APA community during these challenging times.”

