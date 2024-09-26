Cleveland Beer Week Returns for Its 16th Year Starting Oct. 4

[ { "name": "Real 1 Player (r2) - Inline", "component": "38482494", "insertPoint": "2/3", "requiredCountToDisplay": "9" } ]
It's one of the best times of year as Cleveland Beer Week kicks off from Oct. 4th through 13th celebrating local, regional and national craft brews.
Cleveland Beer Week kicks off on Oct. 4 with its Pumking Poker Run. Head to Southern Tier Brewing and make your way through the Gateway District to collect your poker hand. Attendees will get a 5 oz. sample of Pumking, a beer sample and poker card at each stop. Tickets are $25 per person or $100 for a group of five.
That same day, you can go to the Neighborhood Crawl through Kamms Corner to try special releases of beers. Check in is at West Park Station. Tickets are $25 per person or $100 for a group of five.
Following that on Oct. 9, make your way to the Off Shore Pour, where you’ll set sail on the Lady Caroline and enjoy music, dancing and beer tastings while on a three-hour cruise on Lake Erie. Advanced tickets are required at $55 per person and include 20 beer samples.
Another Neighborhood Crawl takes place in Cleveland Heights on Oct. 11. Along Lee Road, you can try special releases and one-of-a-kind collaboration beers at different stops. Check in takes place at Boss Dog Brewery. Tickets are $25 per person or $100 for a group of five. Advanced tickets are preferred. Tickets are available at the door if space permits.
The Barrel Aged Bash 4.0 takes place on Oct. 12 and will feature ten brewers who will offer barrel-aged beer and spirits at Butcher and the Brewer. Advanced tickets are required at $50 per person and includes 10 beer samples and 10 paired spirit samples. Thor Platter will perform live music.
And there's plenty more action around town.
To buy tickets and more event information, visit clevelandbeerweek.org.
Created in 2009, Cleveland Beer Week is a nonprofit that brings awareness to the craft beer industry and promotes support and acknowledgement of local bars and restaurants. Since then, Cleveland Beer Week has donated more than $215,000 to local charities including the Malone Scholarship Fund, which helps qualified students with scholarship money to put towards college.
This year’s proceeds will go towards supporting the Cuyahoga County Animal Center and Rec2Connect.
