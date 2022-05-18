Cleveland Burger Week | July 11-17, 2022

Cleveland Burger Week Returns in July

By on Wed, May 18, 2022 at 1:56 pm

click to enlarge Burgers for all - SCENE
Scene
Burgers for all

Cleveland Burger Week presented by the Ohio Beef Council will kick off on Monday, July 11th.

For seven days (July 11th - July 17th) Burger lovers will have the opportunity to visit participating Cleveland Burger Week locations to enjoy $6 burgers. The idea is to get people to embrace the food and culture of Cleveland while getting them out to eat, drink, and try new places. The official participants and their descriptions can be found at burgerweekcleveland.com.

Cleveland Burger Week passports will help guide Burger lovers to participating restaurants — passports can also be picked up at each participating location starting on July 11th and will be stamped by the restaurant for each $6 burger order. Earn five or more stamps and you will be entered to win over $250 in gift cards.

2022 Participants: 49th Street Tavern, All Saints, Craggys Boglands, Flat Iron Cafe, Forest City Shuffle, Gourmet Guy Cafe, Hatfield's Goode Grub, House of Creole, Olde River Tap and Social, Rustic Restaurant, Sauced Taproom, Scalper's Bar and Grill, Sirna's Cafe, Stevenson's Bar & Grill, Tavern of Little Italy, Teamz Restaurant and Bar, Tony K's Bar and Grill & Twisted Taino!
Scroll to read more Food News articles
Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state.
Help us keep this coverage going with a one-time donation or an ongoing membership pledge.

Trending

Newsletters

Join Cleveland Scene Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Food & Drink Slideshows

Photos From DonutFest 2022 at Red Space

Photos From DonutFest 2022 at Red Space
Beerhead Bar 1156 West 11th St., Cleveland Beerhead has “beer, food and fun” in the form of, well, beer, food and various activities including live music and trivia nights. Most importantly, they open at 11 a.m., so you can slide up to the bar before noon.

50 Cleveland Bars, Breweries and Restaurants Perfect for Day Drinking
In-N-Out Burger - In 1948, the first In-N-Out Burger was founded by Harry and Esther Snyder in Baldwin Park, California. There are currently 358.

20 Fast Food Chains Not in Cleveland That Should Be
El Carnicero 16918 Detroit Ave., Lakewood Desayuno, as they in Mexico, is the most important meal of the day. As one might expect, the folks at El C give brunch a Latin flair, which is the most delicious flair of all if you ask us. Taking its name from the cryptozoological wonder that is the "goat sucker," the Chupacabra cocktail is a blood-red lid lifter made with bacon-infused vodka, spicy tomato juice and a rim dusting of chile-lime salt. You can't go wrong with the huevos rancheros, but consider taking the blue corn breakfast enchiladas for a spin. Inside the blue corn tortillas is tender ancho chile-braised beef brisket, scrambled eggs, black beans and Chihuahua cheese. Savory, corny griddle cakes are paired with Mexican Coke-glazed bacon, while Las Gachas is a comforting porridge of cheesy grits topped with shredded mole-braised lamb and sunny-side-up eggs. Don't forget the churros!

36 Essential Cleveland Brunch Spots Sure to Make Your Weekend Better

Food & Drink Slideshows

Photos From DonutFest 2022 at Red Space

Photos From DonutFest 2022 at Red Space
Beerhead Bar 1156 West 11th St., Cleveland Beerhead has “beer, food and fun” in the form of, well, beer, food and various activities including live music and trivia nights. Most importantly, they open at 11 a.m., so you can slide up to the bar before noon.

50 Cleveland Bars, Breweries and Restaurants Perfect for Day Drinking
In-N-Out Burger - In 1948, the first In-N-Out Burger was founded by Harry and Esther Snyder in Baldwin Park, California. There are currently 358.

20 Fast Food Chains Not in Cleveland That Should Be
El Carnicero 16918 Detroit Ave., Lakewood Desayuno, as they in Mexico, is the most important meal of the day. As one might expect, the folks at El C give brunch a Latin flair, which is the most delicious flair of all if you ask us. Taking its name from the cryptozoological wonder that is the "goat sucker," the Chupacabra cocktail is a blood-red lid lifter made with bacon-infused vodka, spicy tomato juice and a rim dusting of chile-lime salt. You can't go wrong with the huevos rancheros, but consider taking the blue corn breakfast enchiladas for a spin. Inside the blue corn tortillas is tender ancho chile-braised beef brisket, scrambled eggs, black beans and Chihuahua cheese. Savory, corny griddle cakes are paired with Mexican Coke-glazed bacon, while Las Gachas is a comforting porridge of cheesy grits topped with shredded mole-braised lamb and sunny-side-up eggs. Don't forget the churros!

36 Essential Cleveland Brunch Spots Sure to Make Your Weekend Better

Food & Drink Slideshows

Photos From DonutFest 2022 at Red Space

Photos From DonutFest 2022 at Red Space
Beerhead Bar 1156 West 11th St., Cleveland Beerhead has “beer, food and fun” in the form of, well, beer, food and various activities including live music and trivia nights. Most importantly, they open at 11 a.m., so you can slide up to the bar before noon.

50 Cleveland Bars, Breweries and Restaurants Perfect for Day Drinking
In-N-Out Burger - In 1948, the first In-N-Out Burger was founded by Harry and Esther Snyder in Baldwin Park, California. There are currently 358.

20 Fast Food Chains Not in Cleveland That Should Be
El Carnicero 16918 Detroit Ave., Lakewood Desayuno, as they in Mexico, is the most important meal of the day. As one might expect, the folks at El C give brunch a Latin flair, which is the most delicious flair of all if you ask us. Taking its name from the cryptozoological wonder that is the "goat sucker," the Chupacabra cocktail is a blood-red lid lifter made with bacon-infused vodka, spicy tomato juice and a rim dusting of chile-lime salt. You can't go wrong with the huevos rancheros, but consider taking the blue corn breakfast enchiladas for a spin. Inside the blue corn tortillas is tender ancho chile-braised beef brisket, scrambled eggs, black beans and Chihuahua cheese. Savory, corny griddle cakes are paired with Mexican Coke-glazed bacon, while Las Gachas is a comforting porridge of cheesy grits topped with shredded mole-braised lamb and sunny-side-up eggs. Don't forget the churros!

36 Essential Cleveland Brunch Spots Sure to Make Your Weekend Better

Trending

The Spot on Lakeshore is Dishing Up Killer Breakfast, Brunch and Lunch All Week Long

By Douglas Trattner

The Spot on Lakeshore is Dishing Up Killer Breakfast, Brunch and Lunch All Week Long

Graeter’s Ice Cream Releases First of Five Limited-Time Bonus Flavors

By Cincinnati CityBeat Staff

Graeter's Strawberry Cheesecake ice cream

After Ohio City, Choolaah Indian BBQ Has Its Sights Set on Westlake

By Douglas Trattner

After Ohio City, Choolaah Indian BBQ Has Its Sights Set on Westlake

Fat Cats and Mason's Creamery Featured in Upcoming Episodes of Guy Fieri's 'Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives'

By Vince Grzegorek

Fat Cats and Mason's Creamery Featured in Upcoming Episodes of Guy Fieri's 'Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives'

Also in Food & Drink

Ohio-Based Really Good Boxed Wine Lives Up to Its Name

By Sean M. Peters

Three varieties from Really Good Boxed Wine

Digital Issue

May 18, 2022

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Cleveland Scene

PO Box 1028

Willoughby OH 44096-1028

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2022 Cleveland Scene
Powered By Foundation
Support Us