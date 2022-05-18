Cleveland Burger Week Returns in July

Cleveland Burger Week presented by the Ohio Beef Council will kick off on Monday, July 11th.
For seven days (July 11th - July 17th) Burger lovers will have the opportunity to visit participating Cleveland Burger Week locations to enjoy $6 burgers. The idea is to get people to embrace the food and culture of Cleveland while getting them out to eat, drink, and try new places. The official participants and their descriptions can be found at burgerweekcleveland.com
.
Cleveland Burger Week passports will help guide Burger lovers to participating restaurants — passports can also be picked up at each participating location starting on July 11th and will be stamped by the restaurant for each $6 burger order. Earn five or more stamps and you will be entered to win over $250 in gift cards.
2022 Participants: 49th Street Tavern, All Saints, Craggys Boglands, Flat Iron Cafe, Forest City Shuffle, Gourmet Guy Cafe, Hatfield's Goode Grub, House of Creole, Olde River Tap and Social, Rustic Restaurant, Sauced Taproom, Scalper's Bar and Grill, Sirna's Cafe, Stevenson's Bar & Grill, Tavern of Little Italy, Teamz Restaurant and Bar, Tony K's Bar and Grill & Twisted Taino!