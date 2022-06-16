Cleveland Burger Week Returns in Less Than One Month With $6 Burgers From Your Favorite Restaurants

Cleveland Burger Week
presented by the Ohio Beef Council will kick off on Monday, July 11th. For seven days (July 11th - July 17th) Burger lovers will have the opportunity to visit participating Cleveland Burger Week locations to enjoy $6 burgers. The idea is to get people to embrace the food and culture of Cleveland while getting them out to eat, drink, and try new places. The official participants and their descriptions can be found here.
Cleveland Burger Week passports will help guide Burger lovers to participating restaurants — passports can also be picked up at each participating location starting on July 11th and will be stamped by the restaurant for each $6 burger order. Earn five or more stamps and you will be entered to win over $250 in gift cards. Take your burger to the next level and pair it with a Brew Kettle beer!
2022 Participants: 49th Street Tavern, All Saints, Ballantine, Billy's- A Cappelli Martini Bar, Cafe Avalaun, Craggys Boglands, Flat Iron Cafe, Crust, Forest City Shuffle, Gourmet Guy Cafe, Gunselman's, Hatfield's Goode Grub, House of Creole, JACK Casino, Market Garden, Nano Brew, Ninja City, Nora's, Olde River Tap and Social, Rollhouse, Rumrunners Flats, Rustic Restaurant, Sauced Taproom, Scalper's Bar and Grill, Shake Shack, Sirna's Cafe, Sol- Willoughby, Southern Tier, Stevenson's Bar & Grill, Swenson's Drive Ins, Tavern of Little Italy, Teamz Restaurant and Bar, The Brew Kettle, The Green Kitchen, The Ivy, Tony K's Bar and Grill, Twisted Taino, Wahlburgers, & Wild Goose!