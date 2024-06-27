Cleveland Burger Week Returns July 8 With Seven Days of $8 Specials

Seven days of burgers? Yes, please

By on Thu, Jun 27, 2024 at 11:28 am

click to enlarge $8 burger specials await all week - Courtesy Gunselman's Tavern
Courtesy Gunselman's Tavern
$8 burger specials await all week
Cleveland Burger Week is back and bigger and better than ever starting July 8 and running through July 14.

It's seven whole days of $8 burger specials all across town at some of Cleveland's best restaurants. Find all the participating locations and what they're serving at clevelandburgerweek.com.

Download the Cleveland Burger Week app on iOS or Android for an even smoother experience -- check in at participating locations throughout the week, earn points for prizes and towards the coveted status of Cleveland Burger Week royalty. Check in at five participating locations and be eligible for a very special drawing featuring $250 in gift cards and more.

Scene Staff

Scene's award-winning newsroom oftentimes collaborates on articles and projects. Stories under this byline are group efforts.
June 19, 2024

