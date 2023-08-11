Vote for your favorites for Best Of Cleveland through 8/29

Cleveland Oktoberfest Returns to Cuyahoga County Fairgrounds First Two Weekends in September

The festival is the place to go to for Oktoberfest-style beers and delicious German and European foods

By on Fri, Aug 11, 2023 at 11:07 am

click to enlarge Oktoberfest - Courtesy photo
Courtesy photo
Oktoberfest
The popular Cleveland Oktoberfest will set up shop for two weekends at the Cuyahoga County Fairgrounds (19201 E. Bagley Rd.) in Middleburg Heights. You can join the party over Labor Day Weekend (September 1-4) as well as the following weekend September 8 and 9.

The Paulaner Cleveland Oktoberfest, which is sponsored by Jägermeister, is the place to go to sample Oktoberfest-style beers and delicious German and European foods.

Also on tap is a packed calendar of live polka music, the Miss Oktoberfest Contest, a classic car show, the largest glockenspiel in the country and the always zany wiener dog races.

“With each passing year the excitement grows and I am so grateful to once again unite with community partners to bring the rich German culture the community has come to expect,” says Adam Roggenburk, President of Heritage Productions. “More than 100,000 people are expected to attend, and it’s really powerful to witness the incredible impact that Oktoberfest has on our city.”

For more information, or to purchase tickets in advance, click here.

Douglas Trattner

Douglas Trattner
