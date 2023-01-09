Cleveland Pierogi Week Returns on January 30

click to enlarge
Courtesy Das Schnitzel Haus
Cleveland Pierogi Week will kick off on Monday, January 30, and not a moment too soon.
For seven days (January 30 - February 5) pierogi lovers will have the opportunity to visit participating Cleveland Pierogi Week locations to enjoy a minimum of 3 pierogi for $8.
Each participating Cleveland Pierogi Week restaurant (listed below!) will bake up their own spin on the pierogi - from signature Polish dumplings to secret menu specialties and more. Take it to the next level and pair your pierogi with a pint from co-presenter Market Garden Beer.
Chart your delicious, carby course at pierogiweekcleveland.com
.
This year, we are debuting the Cleveland Pierogi Week app that will help guide Pierogi lovers to participating restaurants — participants can check in once they arrive at the participating locations. Check in four or more times and you will be entered to win over $250 in gift cards.
Download the Cleveland Pierogi Week app right here:
iOS
Android
2023 Participants so far include: All Saints Public House, Astoria, Banter, Beerhead Bar & Eatery, Crust, Das Schnitzel Haus, Dick & Alice Sausage House, Gunselman's Tavern, Gunselman's To Go, Hail Mary's, Immigrant Son, Jukebox, Market Garden, Nano Brew, Old River Tap and Social, Pierogies of Cleveland, Schnitz Ale Brewing and more.
