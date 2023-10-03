Cleveland Pizza Week Returns in November With $9 Pie Specials

Who doesn't love pizza?
And who doesn't love pizza deals?
We've got good news for you.
Cleveland Pizza Week is back from Nov. 6 - 12 with $9 pies over seven days at some of your favorite Cleveland restaurants. From signature pizzas to secret menu specialties, chefs are baking up their own spin across Northeast Ohio.
The official participants and their descriptions can be found at clevelandpizzaweek.com
but so far include: 27 Club Coffee, Beerhead Flats, Big M Pizza, Brewdog Cleveland, Chatty's Pizzeria, Citizen Pie, Citizen Pie Roman Cafe, Crust, Danny Boys Pizza, Dewey's Pizza, Geraci's, Mulberry's, My Pizzeta, Ohio City Pizzeria, Piccolo Authentic Italian, Pizza Whirl, Ridgewood, Sainato's at Rivergate, Village Square Pizza and more!
Make sure to download the Cleveland Pizza Week app to help you guide your way around town. Participants can check in, and doing so four or more times will get you entered to win more than $250 in gift cards.
More additions are coming, so stay up to date on all the menus during October.
