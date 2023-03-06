Cleveland Restaurant Week Runs Today Through March 18

Cleveland Restaurant Week, the biannual promotion offered at member restaurants of Cleveland Independents, kicks off today, March 6, and runs through March 18.
Participating restaurants across Northeast Ohio will offer special three-course prix fixe menus for just $39 (not counting tax and tip) — a price that has barely inched up in years.
As always, dozens and dozens of independent Northeast Ohio eateries are participating. The event has always offered diners a low-cost way to sample new eateries or return to old favorites.
For a complete and up-to-date list of participating restaurants and menus, visit this website
.