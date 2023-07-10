Cleveland Sandwich Co. Now Open at Tower City

Cleveland Sandwich Co.
, which already operates downtown out of the Superior Building, last week debuted its new spot at Tower City serving many of the same sammies (beef on weck, corned beef), burgers and Sahlen's hot dogs dished up down the street.
Open Monday through Friday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., also offers daily specials.
Also new to Tower City is Everybody Eatz/Yes It's Fresh!
, a "two-in-one" shop serving wings, fries, Po Boys, vegan burgers, wraps, and deserts. The eatery, from owners Carmellia Barnes and the Blounts, is open Tuesday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sundays from 12 to 4 p.m.
