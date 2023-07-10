Nominate your favorites for Best Of Cleveland 2023

Cleveland Sandwich Co. Now Open at Tower City

It joins Everybody Eatz/Yes It's Fresh! as new eatery options

By on Mon, Jul 10, 2023 at 12:53 pm

click to enlarge Cleveland Sandwich Co. Now Open at Tower City
Cleveland Sandwich Co.
Cleveland Sandwich Co., which already operates downtown out of the Superior Building, last week debuted its new spot at Tower City serving many of the same sammies (beef on weck, corned beef), burgers and Sahlen's hot dogs dished up down the street.

Open Monday through Friday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., also offers daily specials.

Also new to Tower City is Everybody Eatz/Yes It's Fresh!, a "two-in-one" shop serving wings, fries, Po Boys, vegan burgers, wraps, and deserts. The eatery, from owners Carmellia Barnes and the Blounts, is open Tuesday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sundays from 12 to 4 p.m.

About The Author

Vince Grzegorek

Vince Grzegorek has been with Scene since 2007 and editor-in-chief since 2012. He previously worked at Discount Drug Mart and Texas Roadhouse.
