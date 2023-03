Cleveland Taco Week Kicks Off on April 10th

click to enlarge Courtesy Cilantro Taqueria Cleveland Taco Week returns in April

Cleveland Taco Week will kick off on Monday, April 10th. For seven days (April 10th - April 16th) taco lovers will have the opportunity to visit participating Cleveland Taco Week locations to enjoy Taco Week specials for $10 or less.Each participating Cleveland Taco Week restaurant will be offering their own unique taco specials. Take it to the next level and pair your taco with a Dos Equis Beer or a Suavecito Tequila. The official participants and their descriptions can be found at https://clevelandtacoweek.com We are debuting the Cleveland Taco Week app that will help guide Taco lovers to participating restaurants. Check in four or more times and you will be entered to win over $250 in gift cards.Download the Cleveland Taco Week app for iOS or Android. 2023 Participants include: Academy Tavern, Agave & Rye, Anejo Tequila Joint, Balance Pan Asian, Barrio Tacos, BIlly's Martini Bar, Blue Habanero, Bomba Tacos, Cilantro Taqueria, Crust, Ghost Pepper Taqueria & Tequila, Hail Mary's North High Brewing, Nuevo Modern Mexican & Tequila Bar, Paloma, Ponyboys Kitchen and Bar, Saucy Brew Works, Sibling Revelry, Sol- Willoughby, The Ivy, Twisted Taino and more!