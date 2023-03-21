Cleveland Taco Week returns on Monday, April 10th!

Cleveland Taco Week Kicks Off on April 10th

Taco Tuesday times seven

By on Tue, Mar 21, 2023 at 9:12 am

click to enlarge Cleveland Taco Week returns in April - Courtesy Cilantro Taqueria
Courtesy Cilantro Taqueria
Cleveland Taco Week returns in April

Cleveland Taco Week will kick off on Monday, April 10th. For seven days (April 10th - April 16th) taco lovers will have the opportunity to visit participating Cleveland Taco Week locations to enjoy Taco Week specials for $10 or less.

Each participating Cleveland Taco Week restaurant will be offering their own unique taco specials. Take it to the next level and pair your taco with a Dos Equis Beer or a Suavecito Tequila. The official participants and their descriptions can be found at https://clevelandtacoweek.com.

We are debuting the Cleveland Taco Week app that will help guide Taco lovers to participating restaurants. Check in four or more times and you will be entered to win over $250 in gift cards.

Download the Cleveland Taco Week app for iOS or Android.

2023 Participants include: Academy Tavern, Agave & Rye, Anejo Tequila Joint, Balance Pan Asian, Barrio Tacos, BIlly's Martini Bar, Blue Habanero, Bomba Tacos, Cilantro Taqueria, Crust, Ghost Pepper Taqueria & Tequila, Hail Mary's North High Brewing, Nuevo Modern Mexican & Tequila Bar, Paloma, Ponyboys Kitchen and Bar, Saucy Brew Works, Sibling Revelry, Sol- Willoughby, The Ivy, Twisted Taino and more!

