Cleveland Taco Week Returns in April

Taco Week specials for $10 or less from some of Cleveland's most popular taco joints and a whole week of Taco Tuesdays? Sign us up.Cleveland Taco Week will kick off on Monday, April 10th. For seven days (April 10th - April 16th) Taco lovers will have the opportunity to visit participating Cleveland Taco Week locations to enjoy Taco Week specials for $10 or less.Each participating Cleveland Taco Week restaurant will be offering their own unique taco specials. Take it to the next level and pair your taco with a Dos Equis Beer or a Suavecito Tequila, official sponsors of the week.We are debuting the Cleveland Taco Week app that will help guide Taco lovers to participating restaurants — participants can check in once they arrive at the participating locations. Check in four or more times and you will be entered to win over $250 in gift cards. Download the Cleveland Taco Week app on iOS here or Android here. 2023 Participants so far: Agave & Rye, Anejo Tequila Joint, Balance Pan Asian, Barrio Tacos, BIlly's Martini Bar, Blue Habanero, Cilantro Taqueria, Ghost Pepper's, North High Brewing, Nuevo Modern Mexican & Tequila Bar, Ponyboys Kitchen and Bar, Sol- Willoughby, Twisted Taino and more.