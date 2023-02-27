Cleveland Taco Week returns on Monday, April 10th!

Cleveland Taco Week Returns in April

A whole week of Taco Tuesdays

By on Mon, Feb 27, 2023 at 10:51 am

click to enlarge Cleveland Taco Week Returns in April
Courtesy Cilantro Taqueria

Taco Week specials for $10 or less from some of Cleveland's most popular taco joints and a whole week of Taco Tuesdays? Sign us up.

Cleveland Taco Week will kick off on Monday, April 10th. For seven days (April 10th - April 16th) Taco lovers will have the opportunity to visit participating Cleveland Taco Week locations to enjoy Taco Week specials for $10 or less.

Each participating Cleveland Taco Week restaurant will be offering their own unique taco specials. Take it to the next level and pair your taco with a Dos Equis Beer or a Suavecito Tequila, official sponsors of the week.

The official participants and their menus can be found here.

We are debuting the Cleveland Taco Week app that will help guide Taco lovers to participating restaurants — participants can check in once they arrive at the participating locations. Check in four or more times and you will be entered to win over $250 in gift cards.

Download the Cleveland Taco Week app on iOS here or Android here.

2023 Participants so far: Agave & Rye, Anejo Tequila Joint, Balance Pan Asian, Barrio Tacos, BIlly's Martini Bar, Blue Habanero, Cilantro Taqueria, Ghost Pepper's, North High Brewing, Nuevo Modern Mexican & Tequila Bar, Ponyboys Kitchen and Bar, Sol- Willoughby, Twisted Taino and more.

