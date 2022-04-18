Cleveland Taco Week | May 9-15, 2022

Cleveland Taco Week Returns in May With $2 Tacos for All

By on Mon, Apr 18, 2022 at 3:57 pm

tw_savedate_504x504.jpg

We're once again bringing you $2 tacos from some of Cleveland's most popular restaurants.

Cleveland Taco Week will kick off on Monday, May 9th. For seven days (May 9th - May 15th) taco lovers will have the opportunity to visit participating Cleveland Taco Week locations to enjoy $2 tacos. The idea is to get people to embrace the food and culture of Cleveland while getting them out to eat, drink, and try new places. The official participants and their descriptions can be found at clevelandtacoweek.com.

Cleveland Taco Week passports will help guide Taco lovers to participating restaurants — passports can also be picked up at each participating location starting on May 9th and will be stamped by the restaurant for each full taco order. Earn four or more stamps and you will be entered to win over $250 in gift cards.
Indie 2038 East 4th St., Cleveland Owners Gabriel Zeller and Julie Mesenburg have reshaped the former Greenhouse Tavern space on East 4th into a shrine to independent music thanks to 100s of framed concert and tour posters. Diners can look forward to Southern-styled foods, many shareable, along with music-themed brunches.

All The New Cleveland Restaurants (And an Arcade Bar) That Have Opened So Far In 2022
49th Street Tavern 4129 East 49th St., Cuyahoga Falls The 49th Street Tavern will be offering a gouda mac n’ cheese for Mac ‘n’ Cheese Week. It’ll be served with house made gouda cheese, chicken and broccoli and topped with bacon.

All the Restaurants Participating In Cleveland Mac 'N' Cheese Week (April 11-17) and What They're Serving
Platform Beer Co. 4125 Lorain Ave., Cleveland Stop at this amazing brewery to enjoy some suds with your four-legged friend. Grab a bite, some fresh water for Fodo and let the day fade away. Photo from Scene archives <a

35 Dog-Friendly Patios in Cleveland to Enjoy With Your Pup This Year
Mason's Creamery Then Bridge Ave. and West 44th St.

These Before And After Photos Show How Cleveland's Bar and Restaurant Scene Has Changed In The Last 15 Years

