Cleveland Taco Week | May 9-15, 2022

Cleveland Taco Week Starts One Week From Today

By on Mon, May 2, 2022

Cleveland Taco Week will kick off on Monday, May 9th. For seven days (May 9th - May 15th) taco lovers will have the opportunity to visit participating Cleveland Taco Week locations to enjoy $2 tacos. The idea is to get people to embrace the food and culture of Cleveland while getting them out to eat, drink, and try new places. The official participants and their descriptions can be found at clevelandtacoweek.com.

Cleveland Taco Week passports will help guide taco lovers to participating restaurants — passports can also be picked up at each participating location starting on May 9th and will be stamped by the restaurant for each full taco order. Take your tacos to the next level by pairing them with a Dos Equis or Suavecito Tequila! Earn four or more stamps and you will be entered to win over $250 in gift cards.

2022 Participants include 49th Street Tavern, Academy Tavern, Anejo Tequila Joint, Balance Pan Asian, Ballantine, Barrio Tacos, Billy's Martini Bar, Blue Habanero, Bomba, Cafe Avaluan, Grumpy's Cafe, Gunselman's, Hail Mary's, House of Creole, O'Toole's Tavern, Sol, The Foundry, The Ivy, & Twisted Taino.

