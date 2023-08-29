Vote for your favorites for Best Of Cleveland through 8/29

Wing Week is coming in hot

By on Tue, Aug 29, 2023 at 9:00 am

Cleveland Wing Week Kicks Off Sept. 11
Courtesy Burgers 2 Beer

Seven days of $7 wing deals?

It's all coming back.

Cleveland Wing Week will kick off on Monday, September 11th. For seven days (September 11th - September 17th) wing lovers will have the opportunity to visit participating Cleveland Wing Week locations to enjoy a minimum of 6 wings for $7. Each participating Cleveland Wing Week restaurant will fry up their own take on the wing - from secret sauces to secret menu specialities and more.

The official participants and their descriptions can be found at clevelandwingweek.com.

We are once again utilizing the Cleveland Wing Week app that will help guide Wing lovers to participating restaurants — participants can check in once they arrive at the participating locations. Check in four or more times and you will be entered to win over $250 in gift cards.

Download the Cleveland Wing Week app for iOS here and Android here:

2023 Participants so far include: 49th Street Tavern, All Saints Public House, Anejo Tequila Joint, Around the Corner, B2's, Ballantine, Blue Palm Restaurant, Burgers 2 Beer, Character's Bar and Grille, Crowley's, Gril Craft BBQ, Gunselman's, Gunselman's To Go, Hail Mary's, Ninja City, Nora's, Old School Pizza, Pioneer, Pizza 216, Sauce the City, Sauced Taproom, Scalper's, Schnitz Ale Brewing, Sibling Revelry, Sirna's Pizza, Sol, Southern Tier, Sud's Maguire's, Tavern of Little Italy, Teamz, Terra Bistro, Tony K's, Twisted Taino, Wild Eagle, Wild Goose, Woodstock and more!

About The Author

Scene Staff

Scene's award-winning newsroom oftentimes collaborates on articles and projects. Stories under this byline are group efforts.
