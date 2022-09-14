Cleveland Wing Week Kicks Off Sept. 26 With $7 Wing Deals and a New App

Courtesy Ridgewood Kitchen
Cleveland Wing Week
will kick off on Monday, September 26th. For seven days (September 26th - October 2nd) wing lovers will have the opportunity to visit participating Cleveland Wing Week locations to enjoy a minimum of 6 wings for $7.
Cleveland Wing Week is seven days of paying homage to the wing. Each participating Cleveland Wing Week restaurant will fry up their own take on the wing - from secret sauces to secret menu specialities and more.
We are also debuting the Cleveland Wing Week app that will help guide wing lovers to participating restaurants — participants can check in once they arrive at the participating locations. Check in four or more times and you will be entered to win over $250 in gift cards.
Download the Cleveland Wing Week app for Apple iOS here
and Android here.
2022 Participants: 49th Street Tavern, All Saints Public House, Anejo Tequila Joint, Around the Corner, Ballantine, Buffalo Wild Wings, Cafe Avalaun, Characters Sports Bar and Grill, Crust, Flannery's Pub, Gunselman's, Haunted House Restaurant, Old School Pizza & Wings, Pizza 216, Proof BBQ, Ridgewood, Rollhouse, Sainato's at Rivergate, Salted Dough, Sauce the City, Sauced Taproom, Saucy Brew Works, Scalper's, Schnitz Ale Brewing, Sibling Revelry Brewing, Sirna's Pizza, Sol, Southern Tier, Tavern of Little Italy, Teamz Restaurant & Bar, The Ivy, The Rowley Inn, The Tavern of Mayfield, The Winchester, Tony's Bar & Grille, Wild Eagle Saloon, Woodstock BBQ and more!