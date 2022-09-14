Vote Today for the Best Of Cleveland 2022

Seven days, a whole lotta wings

By on Wed, Sep 14, 2022 at 8:16 am

Cleveland Wing Week Kicks Off Sept. 26 With $7 Wing Deals and a New App
Courtesy Ridgewood Kitchen

Cleveland Wing Week will kick off on Monday, September 26th. For seven days (September 26th - October 2nd) wing lovers will have the opportunity to visit participating Cleveland Wing Week locations to enjoy a minimum of 6 wings for $7.

Cleveland Wing Week is seven days of paying homage to the wing. Each participating Cleveland Wing Week restaurant will fry up their own take on the wing - from secret sauces to secret menu specialities and more.

We are also debuting the Cleveland Wing Week app that will help guide wing lovers to participating restaurants — participants can check in once they arrive at the participating locations. Check in four or more times and you will be entered to win over $250 in gift cards.

Download the Cleveland Wing Week app for Apple iOS here and Android here.

2022 Participants: 49th Street Tavern, All Saints Public House, Anejo Tequila Joint, Around the Corner, Ballantine, Buffalo Wild Wings, Cafe Avalaun, Characters Sports Bar and Grill, Crust, Flannery's Pub, Gunselman's, Haunted House Restaurant, Old School Pizza & Wings, Pizza 216, Proof BBQ, Ridgewood, Rollhouse, Sainato's at Rivergate, Salted Dough, Sauce the City, Sauced Taproom, Saucy Brew Works, Scalper's, Schnitz Ale Brewing, Sibling Revelry Brewing, Sirna's Pizza, Sol, Southern Tier, Tavern of Little Italy, Teamz Restaurant & Bar, The Ivy, The Rowley Inn, The Tavern of Mayfield, The Winchester, Tony's Bar & Grille, Wild Eagle Saloon, Woodstock BBQ and more!

Food & Drink Slideshows

Gingham Market 17000 Madison Ave., Lakewood Ever since opening Gatherings Kitchen in Lakewood, Ruth Kostadinov has had her eye on the next-door space, which finally opened this July after 13 years of wanting to acquire the space. Shoppers will find a bright and inviting space filled with prepared foods, local pantry items, beer and wine, and more than a few surprises. Rounding out the offerings are more than 90 local products that range from hot sauces and mustards to fermented foods and small-batch cheeses. Cold beer, wine, cocktail mixers and cooking utensils also are in supply.

All The New Restaurants That Have Opened in Cleveland So Far This Year
27 Club Coffee 1215 West 10th St., Cleveland Owned by Cleveland native Machine Gun Kelly, this hip, modern coffee house in the Flats is perfect if you’re looking to find some coffee that you can put on the ‘gram. In addition to their coffee drinks, 27 Club serves cocktails.

25 of the Most Instagrammable Bars and Restaurants In Cleveland
Zaytoon 1150 Huron Rd., Cleveland David Ina, the son of the owners of Al’s Deli, worked at his family restaurant to gain experience before opening his own place down the street. Zaytoon specializes in Lebanese food like fattoush and shwarma.

27 of the Best Spots for Lunch in Downtown Cleveland
Rowley Inn 1104 Rowley Ave., Cleveland “Can't believe this was my first time coming here! What an awesome hidden gem in Tremont. Let's start with the best thing on the menu, their bacon wrapped tots. These things are gigantic and covered in strips of bacon before they are deep fried. The bacon soaks into the tots so it gives them amazing succulent flavor while still being crispy on the outside. Seriously whichever chef designed this menu item needs to win a James Beard award. The rest of their food was also great, the burger was cooked to perfection and their other breakfast items including the grilled cheese is also good,” James P. on Yelp

The 25 Best Restaurants For Comfort Food In Cleveland, According To Yelp In 2022

