Cleveland Wing Week Returns in September

Folks, it's almost that time again when we bring you seven days of wing deals from some of your favorite Cleveland restaurants. Cleveland Wing Week returns Sept. 11 - 17 with $7 wing specials across the entire week with secret sauces, chef-created specialties and more.Sponsored by Miller Lite and Filta Environmental Kitchen Solutions, Cleveland Wing Week once again also has a handy app where you can log your check-ins with a chance to win over $250 in gift cards.Download the app for iOS here and Android here. 2023 participants so far include: All Saints Public House, Around the Corner, Blue Palm Restaurant, Burgers 2 Beer, Ninja City, Pioneer, Sauce the City, Sauced Taproom, Scalper's, Sol, Tavern of Little Italy, Terra Bistro, Twisted Taino, Wild Eagle and more coming soon.