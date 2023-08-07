Vote for your favorites for Best Of Cleveland through 8/29

Cleveland Wing Week Returns in September

Seven days of $7 wing specials

By on Mon, Aug 7, 2023 at 12:34 pm

Cleveland Wing Week Returns in September
Courtesy Burgers 2 Beer

Folks, it's almost that time again when we bring you seven days of wing deals from some of your favorite Cleveland restaurants.

Cleveland Wing Week returns Sept. 11 - 17 with $7 wing specials across the entire week with secret sauces, chef-created specialties and more.

Sponsored by Miller Lite and Filta Environmental Kitchen Solutions, Cleveland Wing Week once again also has a handy app where you can log your check-ins with a chance to win over $250 in gift cards.

Download the app for iOS here and Android here.

2023 participants so far include: All Saints Public House, Around the Corner, Blue Palm Restaurant, Burgers 2 Beer, Ninja City, Pioneer, Sauce the City, Sauced Taproom, Scalper's, Sol, Tavern of Little Italy, Terra Bistro, Twisted Taino, Wild Eagle and more coming soon.

