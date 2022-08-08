Cleveland Wing Week Returns in September With $7 Wing Deals and a New App

We're bringing you wings from some of Cleveland's most popular restaurants.
Cleveland Wing Week will kick off on Monday, September 26th. For seven days (September 26th - October 2nd) wing lovers will have the opportunity to visit participating Cleveland Wing Week locations to enjoy a minimum of 6 wings for $7.
Each participating Cleveland Wing Week restaurant will fry up their own take on the wing — from secret sauces to secret menu specialities and more. The official participants and their descriptions can be found at clevelandwingweek.com
(and below).
We are also debuting the Cleveland Wing Week app that will help guide Wing lovers to participating restaurants — participants can check in once they arrive at the participating locations. Check in four or more times and you will be entered to win over $250 in gift cards.
Download the Cleveland Wing Week app right here:
iOS
Android
2022 Participants: 49th Street Tavern, All Saints Public House, Cafe Avalaun, Crust, Flannery's Pub, Haunted House Restaurant, Old School Pizza & Wings, Pizza 216, Proof BBQ, Sauce the City, Sauced Taproom, Saucy Brew Works, Scalper's, Sirna's Pizza, Teamz Restaurant & Bar, The Rowley Inn, Tony's Bar & Grille, Wild Eagle Saloon and many more!