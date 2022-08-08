Cleveland Wing Wing | Sept. 26th - Oct. 2nd, 2022

Cleveland Wing Week Returns in September With $7 Wing Deals and a New App

Six wings for $7 at some of your favorite Cleveland restaurants

By on Mon, Aug 8, 2022 at 11:35 am

click to enlarge Cleveland Wing Week Returns in September With $7 Wing Deals and a New App
Scene

We're bringing you wings from some of Cleveland's most popular restaurants.

Cleveland Wing Week will kick off on Monday, September 26th. For seven days (September 26th - October 2nd) wing lovers will have the opportunity to visit participating Cleveland Wing Week locations to enjoy a minimum of 6 wings for $7.

Each participating Cleveland Wing Week restaurant will fry up their own take on the wing — from secret sauces to secret menu specialities and more. The official participants and their descriptions can be found at clevelandwingweek.com (and below).

We are also debuting the Cleveland Wing Week app that will help guide Wing lovers to participating restaurants — participants can check in once they arrive at the participating locations. Check in four or more times and you will be entered to win over $250 in gift cards.

Download the Cleveland Wing Week app right here:

iOS

Android

2022 Participants: 49th Street Tavern, All Saints Public House, Cafe Avalaun, Crust, Flannery's Pub, Haunted House Restaurant, Old School Pizza & Wings, Pizza 216, Proof BBQ, Sauce the City, Sauced Taproom, Saucy Brew Works, Scalper's, Sirna's Pizza, Teamz Restaurant & Bar, The Rowley Inn, Tony's Bar & Grille, Wild Eagle Saloon and many more!

Tags:

Scroll to read more Food News articles
Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state.
Help us keep this coverage going with a one-time donation or an ongoing membership pledge.

Trending

Newsletters

Join Cleveland Scene Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Food & Drink Slideshows

Everything We Saw at AleFest 2022 in Lincoln Park

Everything We Saw at AleFest 2022 in Lincoln Park
Half Moon Bakery 3460 West 25th St., Cleveland After more than three years of pop-ups and catering, Half Moon Bakery finally unveiled its brick-and-mortar bakery in the Clark-Fulton neighborhood, located across the street from MetroHealth. The carry-out empanada shop features the signature half-moon-shaped pastries, stuffed with flavor-packed combinations such as shredded chicken with garlic tomato sauce, tofu with seasoned veggies, and pepperoni, mozzarella and tomato sauce and they’re all $3 and under.

35 of the Best Things to Eat in Cleveland for Under $15
Bourbon Street Barrel Room 2393 Professor Ave., Cleveland “I went for brunch and got the fried chicken and french toast. So I can really speak to how well they are doing when it comes to the New Orleans cuisine. What I can say is that the drinks are AMAZING. We had Amira and Patrick at the bar. Both were super accommodating and attentive. Amira made this great mocktail for my friend that is expecting called a health tonic. If she is there I recommend ordering it. It is so refreshing.....and you can add gin or tequila,” Willainaa S. on Yelp

The 25 Best Brunch Spots In Cleveland, According To Yelp Reviewers
Momocho 1835 Fulton Rd., Cleveland Season 8, Episode 9 This hip, dimly lit cantina serves a variety of Mexican-inspired dishes. And while there, Fieri sampled their tuna tacos, blood orange marmalade and guacamole with house smoked trout, which are all a hit. Photo via via Food Network/YouTube

All the Guy Fieri 'Triple D' Restaurants Within Driving Distance of Cleveland

Food & Drink Slideshows

Everything We Saw at AleFest 2022 in Lincoln Park

Everything We Saw at AleFest 2022 in Lincoln Park
Half Moon Bakery 3460 West 25th St., Cleveland After more than three years of pop-ups and catering, Half Moon Bakery finally unveiled its brick-and-mortar bakery in the Clark-Fulton neighborhood, located across the street from MetroHealth. The carry-out empanada shop features the signature half-moon-shaped pastries, stuffed with flavor-packed combinations such as shredded chicken with garlic tomato sauce, tofu with seasoned veggies, and pepperoni, mozzarella and tomato sauce and they’re all $3 and under.

35 of the Best Things to Eat in Cleveland for Under $15
Bourbon Street Barrel Room 2393 Professor Ave., Cleveland “I went for brunch and got the fried chicken and french toast. So I can really speak to how well they are doing when it comes to the New Orleans cuisine. What I can say is that the drinks are AMAZING. We had Amira and Patrick at the bar. Both were super accommodating and attentive. Amira made this great mocktail for my friend that is expecting called a health tonic. If she is there I recommend ordering it. It is so refreshing.....and you can add gin or tequila,” Willainaa S. on Yelp

The 25 Best Brunch Spots In Cleveland, According To Yelp Reviewers
Momocho 1835 Fulton Rd., Cleveland Season 8, Episode 9 This hip, dimly lit cantina serves a variety of Mexican-inspired dishes. And while there, Fieri sampled their tuna tacos, blood orange marmalade and guacamole with house smoked trout, which are all a hit. Photo via via Food Network/YouTube

All the Guy Fieri 'Triple D' Restaurants Within Driving Distance of Cleveland

Food & Drink Slideshows

Everything We Saw at AleFest 2022 in Lincoln Park

Everything We Saw at AleFest 2022 in Lincoln Park
Half Moon Bakery 3460 West 25th St., Cleveland After more than three years of pop-ups and catering, Half Moon Bakery finally unveiled its brick-and-mortar bakery in the Clark-Fulton neighborhood, located across the street from MetroHealth. The carry-out empanada shop features the signature half-moon-shaped pastries, stuffed with flavor-packed combinations such as shredded chicken with garlic tomato sauce, tofu with seasoned veggies, and pepperoni, mozzarella and tomato sauce and they’re all $3 and under.

35 of the Best Things to Eat in Cleveland for Under $15
Bourbon Street Barrel Room 2393 Professor Ave., Cleveland “I went for brunch and got the fried chicken and french toast. So I can really speak to how well they are doing when it comes to the New Orleans cuisine. What I can say is that the drinks are AMAZING. We had Amira and Patrick at the bar. Both were super accommodating and attentive. Amira made this great mocktail for my friend that is expecting called a health tonic. If she is there I recommend ordering it. It is so refreshing.....and you can add gin or tequila,” Willainaa S. on Yelp

The 25 Best Brunch Spots In Cleveland, According To Yelp Reviewers
Momocho 1835 Fulton Rd., Cleveland Season 8, Episode 9 This hip, dimly lit cantina serves a variety of Mexican-inspired dishes. And while there, Fieri sampled their tuna tacos, blood orange marmalade and guacamole with house smoked trout, which are all a hit. Photo via via Food Network/YouTube

All the Guy Fieri 'Triple D' Restaurants Within Driving Distance of Cleveland

Trending

Cleveland Classics: Barberton-Style Chicken is a Feast for the Ages

By Douglas Trattner

Chicken dinner at White House

Some of Our Favorite Places in Cleveland to Score a Chicago Italian Beef, the Sandwich of the Summer

By Douglas Trattner

Chicago Italian beef, baby

Graeter’s Ice Cream Releases Fifth and Final Limited-Time Bonus Flavor of 2022

By Cincinnati CityBeat Staff

The final limited-time bonus flavor of 2022 is Dragon Fruit Sorbet.

Cleveland Garlic Festival Returns to Shaker Square Aug. 27-28

By Douglas Trattner

Homegrown garlic

Digital Issue

July 27, 2022

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Cleveland Scene

737 Bolivar Road

Cleveland, OH 44115

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2022 Cleveland Scene
Powered By Foundation
Support Us