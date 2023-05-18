Columbus-Based Brassica to Open Second Greater Cleveland Shop in Westlake

click to enlarge
Brassica
Fresh-made food at Brassica
It’s been five years since Brassica
opened its doors at Van Aken District and the restaurant is still mobbed most times of the day. That’s a testament to the company and culture that brothers Kevin and Darren Malhame have created to fuel that restaurant and its sister establishment Northstar Café.
“Shaker Heights has been great to us,” says Kevin. “It’s a great neighborhood and we love the Ratners’ project there. Van Aken is a fun spot to operate restaurants in.”
Next up for the Columbus-based company is Westlake, specifically West Bay Plaza on Detroit Road in Westlake. The store, located across the street from Crocker Park, will be the sixth Brassica overall and the second in Greater Cleveland.
“The restaurant will be very similar,” Malhame adds. “The experience should be very much the same as the Brassica at Van Aken.”
Given the fluid nature of the construction, hiring and training processes, Malhame pegs the opening sometime between Thanksgiving and Christmas.
“We don’t have a date for an opening yet, but we are hoping to be open around the holidays.”
