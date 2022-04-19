Countryside Farmers’ Market Opens for the Season on Saturday, May 7

click to enlarge
Countryside Farmers’ Market
Douglas Trattner
Countryside Farmers’ Market kicks off its season on Saturday, May 7.
at Howe Meadow, situated in the scenic Cuyahoga Valley National Park, kicks off its 23rd season on Saturday, May 7. Located in Peninsula (4040 Riverview Rd.), the market runs every Saturday from 9 a.m. to noon. The season runs through October 29.
Countryside is a true “producers-only” market, meaning that everything is grown, raised and/or reared within about 70 miles of the meadow. In addition to seasonal produce, there is pasture-raised poultry, beef, lamb, bison, pork and goat.
Shoppers will also find artisan cheeses, baked goods, honey and maple syrup, alongside “value-added” products like jerky, pasta, jams, jellies and fresh-cut flowers. This year’s market will feature 65 vendors. Visitors can also look forward to weekly live entertainment and cooking demonstrations.
Each year, Countryside contributes more than $1 million dollars to the local economy.
“Coming to the market in the meadow is an exceptional experience for everyone,” says Countryside CEO Tracy Emrick. “You’re in the beautiful National Park. You can feel the energy. You can smell the fresh baked bread and handmade soaps. The colorful veggies look like works of art. And beyond all this sensory beauty is the community this market is building, the livelihoods it contributes to, the choice to live healthier. This is a special place for everyone.”
In 2020, in response to the pandemic, Countryside launched an online preorder system in tandem with curbside pickup. This year, the farmers’ market will continue and expand those offerings. You can access the service (when it goes live for the season) by clicking here
.