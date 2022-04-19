Cleveland Taco Week | May 9-15, 2022

Countryside Farmers’ Market Opens for the Season on Saturday, May 7

By on Tue, Apr 19, 2022 at 10:13 am

click to enlarge Countryside Farmers’ Market kicks off its season on Saturday, May 7. - DOUGLAS TRATTNER
Douglas Trattner
Countryside Farmers’ Market kicks off its season on Saturday, May 7.

Countryside Farmers’ Market at Howe Meadow, situated in the scenic Cuyahoga Valley National Park, kicks off its 23rd season on Saturday, May 7. Located in Peninsula (4040 Riverview Rd.), the market runs every Saturday from 9 a.m. to noon. The season runs through October 29.

Countryside is a true “producers-only” market, meaning that everything is grown, raised and/or reared within about 70 miles of the meadow. In addition to seasonal produce, there is pasture-raised poultry, beef, lamb, bison, pork and goat.

Shoppers will also find artisan cheeses, baked goods, honey and maple syrup, alongside “value-added” products like jerky, pasta, jams, jellies and fresh-cut flowers. This year’s market will feature 65 vendors. Visitors can also look forward to weekly live entertainment and cooking demonstrations.

Each year, Countryside contributes more than $1 million dollars to the local economy.

“Coming to the market in the meadow is an exceptional experience for everyone,” says Countryside CEO Tracy Emrick. “You’re in the beautiful National Park. You can feel the energy. You can smell the fresh baked bread and handmade soaps. The colorful veggies look like works of art. And beyond all this sensory beauty is the community this market is building, the livelihoods it contributes to, the choice to live healthier. This is a special place for everyone.”

In 2020, in response to the pandemic, Countryside launched an online preorder system in tandem with curbside pickup. This year, the farmers’ market will continue and expand those offerings. You can access the service (when it goes live for the season) by clicking here.

Food & Drink Slideshows

Indie 2038 East 4th St., Cleveland Owners Gabriel Zeller and Julie Mesenburg have reshaped the former Greenhouse Tavern space on East 4th into a shrine to independent music thanks to 100s of framed concert and tour posters. Diners can look forward to Southern-styled foods, many shareable, along with music-themed brunches.

All The New Cleveland Restaurants (And an Arcade Bar) That Have Opened So Far In 2022
49th Street Tavern 4129 East 49th St., Cuyahoga Falls The 49th Street Tavern will be offering a gouda mac n' cheese for Mac 'n' Cheese Week. It'll be served with house made gouda cheese, chicken and broccoli and topped with bacon.

All the Restaurants Participating In Cleveland Mac 'N' Cheese Week (April 11-17) and What They're Serving
Platform Beer Co. 4125 Lorain Ave., Cleveland Stop at this amazing brewery to enjoy some suds with your four-legged friend. Grab a bite, some fresh water for Fodo and let the day fade away.

35 Dog-Friendly Patios in Cleveland to Enjoy With Your Pup This Year
Mason's Creamery Then Bridge Ave. and West 44th St.

These Before And After Photos Show How Cleveland's Bar and Restaurant Scene Has Changed In The Last 15 Years

