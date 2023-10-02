Coventry Eat Week Features $10 Meals at More Than 10 Area Restaurants

The deals run through Oct. 7

By on Mon, Oct 2, 2023 at 2:04 pm

It’s no secret that Coventry Village is struggling with the lingering effects of the pandemic. At present, the historic district is grappling with mounting commercial vacancies, with official estimates pegged at approximately 30 percent. Financial assistance in the form of ARPA dollars might be on the way from the City of Cleveland Heights to help deal with vacancies.

In the meantime, residents can help simply by patronizing the businesses that are there. This week, the Village has organized Coventry Eat Week, during which diners can enjoy great deals at more than 10 area restaurants. Each participating business is offering $10 deals on food and drink. The deals continue through October 7.

“This event is aimed at supporting our over 20 restaurants in the district during a time when traffic and business on the street is needed,” says Village rep Mallory Kent. “We hope to highlight the amazing culinary delights our district has to offer.”

For example, Cilantro Taqueria is offering three tacos and a Mexican soda for $10. Inn on Coventry is serving up a Coventry Grand Slam with one buttermilk pancake, two eggs, breakfast meat and coffee. A Toro Roll packed with fatty tuna, scallion and fish roe at Pacific East is — you guessed it — $10. So is comforting bowl of pho at Pho & Rice, a Coventry Boil at Seafood Shake, and an Ocean Bowl at Soba Asian Kitchen. Wash it all down with a $10 Buffalo Trace Old Fashioned at the Whiskey Bar.

Cleveland Scene

737 Bolivar Road

Cleveland, OH 44115

