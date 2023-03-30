Cleveland Taco Week returns on Monday, April 10th!

Creme de la Femme, an All-Female Chef Event at The Last Page, to be Held May 11

The collaborative tasting menu event will call attention to a group of talented female industry leaders

By on Thu, Mar 30, 2023 at 2:28 pm

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge Creme de la Femme, an All-Female Chef Event at The Last Page, to be Held May 11

On Thursday, May 11, The Last Page restaurant in Beachwood will be hosting a collaborative tasting menu event to call attention to a group of talented female chefs, farmers and industry leaders.

“We wanted to do a highlight of all the talented females in the local scene of all sectors, from chefs to purveyors, butchers to farmers, especially ones that are up and coming in our city,” says organizer and executive chef Logan Abbe.

Featured at this event will be chefs Christa Barnoski and Amanda Roy of The Last Page, chef Kiwi Wongpeng of Thai Thai, chef Anna Harouvis of Anna in the Raw, culinary instructor Nicolette Carrick, and pastry chef Nya Hill of The Last Page. The chefs will be using products from Purple Skies Farm and Saucisson, a woman-owned farm and butcher shop respectively.

“The majority of my chef team is woman led, and it was a no brainer to push for a dinner to really flex the strong and very talented ladies we have running The Last Page,” Abbe adds. “It is going to be a great stage to show off not only the talent of our team here as chefs, but also all the other essential positions to the culinary machine that is Cleveland.”

Tickets are $100.00 before beverages, tax and tip. There will be specially paired cocktails available for purchase. The dinner will run from 6 to 10 p.m. For tickets, call (216-465-1008) or click here.

Coming soon: Cleveland Scene Daily newsletter. We’ll send you a handful of interesting Cleveland stories every morning. Subscribe now to not miss a thing. Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter

Tags:

About The Author

Douglas Trattner

For 20 years, Douglas Trattner has worked as a full-time freelance writer, editor and author. His work on Michael Symon's "Carnivore," "5 in 5" and “Fix it With Food” have earned him three New York Times Best-Selling Author honors, while his longstanding role as Scene dining editor garnered the award of “Best...
Scroll to read more Food News articles

Trending

Newsletters

Join Cleveland Scene Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

Brandon Chrostowski Nabs 2023 James Beard Award Finalist Slot

By Douglas Trattner

Chrostowski looking at renderngs.

Owners of Indie on East 4th to Rebrand the Space as Gabriel's Southern Table

By Douglas Trattner

Indie on East 4th Street to rebrand as Gabriel's

Pacific East on Coventry Has Reopened After Three Months of Repairs, Renovations

By Douglas Trattner

Pacific East Coventry has reopened following repairs, remodel.

Pins and Needles at Mahall's Reopens Tonight Following Three Months of Repairs

By Douglas Trattner

Pins and Needles has reopened

Also in Food & Drink

Second Annual 'Whiskey Circus' Offers Rare Tastes, Raffles at The Madison

By Scene Staff

Second Annual 'Whiskey Circus' Offers Rare Tastes, Raffles at The Madison

Malört Is Coming to Ohio

By Vince Grzegorek

Ew

Digital Issue

March 22, 2023

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Cleveland Scene

737 Bolivar Road

Cleveland, OH 44115

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2023 Cleveland Scene
Powered By Foundation
Support Us