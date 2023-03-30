Creme de la Femme, an All-Female Chef Event at The Last Page, to be Held May 11

On Thursday, May 11, The Last Page
restaurant in Beachwood will be hosting a collaborative tasting menu event to call attention to a group of talented female chefs, farmers and industry leaders.
“We wanted to do a highlight of all the talented females in the local scene of all sectors, from chefs to purveyors, butchers to farmers, especially ones that are up and coming in our city,” says organizer and executive chef Logan Abbe.
Featured at this event will be chefs Christa Barnoski and Amanda Roy of The Last Page, chef Kiwi Wongpeng of Thai Thai, chef Anna Harouvis of Anna in the Raw, culinary instructor Nicolette Carrick, and pastry chef Nya Hill of The Last Page. The chefs will be using products from Purple Skies Farm and Saucisson, a woman-owned farm and butcher shop respectively.
“The majority of my chef team is woman led, and it was a no brainer to push for a dinner to really flex the strong and very talented ladies we have running The Last Page,” Abbe adds. “It is going to be a great stage to show off not only the talent of our team here as chefs, but also all the other essential positions to the culinary machine that is Cleveland.”
Tickets are $100.00 before beverages, tax and tip. There will be specially paired cocktails available for purchase. The dinner will run from 6 to 10 p.m. For tickets, call (216-465-1008) or click here
.
