Cleveland Burger Week | July 11-17, 2022

Culver's Now Open in Eastlake

By on Fri, Jun 17, 2022 at 8:47 am

COURTESY CULVER'S
Courtesy Culver's

Three years after Culver's arrived in Northeast Ohio with its first location in Avon the chain continues to expand.

It opened its newest butter burger outpost in Eastlake this week at 34820 Vine St.

“It goes back to the little stuff. I’ve had In and Out and Shake Shack, and this is as good,” franchise owner Steve Skomski told the News Herald. “One of the core ideologies is defend the butterburger, so what that means in Culver’s universe is everything on the menu should have quality ingredients and the steps taken to make it delicious.”

But as one former Scene staffer lovingly wrote when the first Northeast Ohio location opened, "the crown jewel of Culver's is their custard. Holy Mother of God, the custard. Custard may look like ice cream, but don't be fooled. This is a thicker, creamier, smoother style of an iced dairy treat and Culver's offers 'Concrete Mixers,' which make Dairy Queen Blizzards look like the basic bitch of blended candy and cream desserts."

Tags:

About The Author

Vince Grzegorek

More
Scroll to read more Food News articles
Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state.
Help us keep this coverage going with a one-time donation or an ongoing membership pledge.

Trending

Newsletters

Join Cleveland Scene Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Food & Drink Slideshows

Lindey's Lake House (Flats East Bank location) 1146 Old River Rd., Cleveland It&#146;s only natural that a restaurant meant to replicate a cozy beachside escape should showcase its breezy riverside views. Feel free to take it all in with some tacos and a margarita. Photo via mandy.steve/Instagram

32 Cleveland Restaurants With Ridiculously Scenic Views
Photos From the 2022 Taste of Lakewood Festival

Photos From the 2022 Taste of Lakewood Festival
Thyme X Table 583 Dover Center Rd., Bay Village In Bay Village, Thyme Table, which opened in 2019, has quickly established itself as one of the best restaurants in the near Western suburbs. Chef-owner Michael Smith captured the curiosity and support of the community with his spiffed-up tavern concept, where the menu is approachable at nearly every turn. Thyme Table is the opposite of a special-occasion restaurant, but that doesn't mean there is nothing special about the place.

41 Essential Suburban Cleveland Restaurants to Add to Your Dining Calendar
Kamm’s Corners Ice Cream Company 3764 Rocky River Dr., Cleveland Kamm’s Corners Ice Cream Company is dedicated to giving you a great family experience. Stop in, order some ice cream and play a game while you’re there.

32 Essential Ice Cream Shops In Cleveland

Food & Drink Slideshows

Lindey's Lake House (Flats East Bank location) 1146 Old River Rd., Cleveland It&#146;s only natural that a restaurant meant to replicate a cozy beachside escape should showcase its breezy riverside views. Feel free to take it all in with some tacos and a margarita. Photo via mandy.steve/Instagram

32 Cleveland Restaurants With Ridiculously Scenic Views
Photos From the 2022 Taste of Lakewood Festival

Photos From the 2022 Taste of Lakewood Festival
Thyme X Table 583 Dover Center Rd., Bay Village In Bay Village, Thyme Table, which opened in 2019, has quickly established itself as one of the best restaurants in the near Western suburbs. Chef-owner Michael Smith captured the curiosity and support of the community with his spiffed-up tavern concept, where the menu is approachable at nearly every turn. Thyme Table is the opposite of a special-occasion restaurant, but that doesn't mean there is nothing special about the place.

41 Essential Suburban Cleveland Restaurants to Add to Your Dining Calendar
Kamm’s Corners Ice Cream Company 3764 Rocky River Dr., Cleveland Kamm’s Corners Ice Cream Company is dedicated to giving you a great family experience. Stop in, order some ice cream and play a game while you’re there.

32 Essential Ice Cream Shops In Cleveland

Food & Drink Slideshows

Lindey's Lake House (Flats East Bank location) 1146 Old River Rd., Cleveland It&#146;s only natural that a restaurant meant to replicate a cozy beachside escape should showcase its breezy riverside views. Feel free to take it all in with some tacos and a margarita. Photo via mandy.steve/Instagram

32 Cleveland Restaurants With Ridiculously Scenic Views
Photos From the 2022 Taste of Lakewood Festival

Photos From the 2022 Taste of Lakewood Festival
Thyme X Table 583 Dover Center Rd., Bay Village In Bay Village, Thyme Table, which opened in 2019, has quickly established itself as one of the best restaurants in the near Western suburbs. Chef-owner Michael Smith captured the curiosity and support of the community with his spiffed-up tavern concept, where the menu is approachable at nearly every turn. Thyme Table is the opposite of a special-occasion restaurant, but that doesn't mean there is nothing special about the place.

41 Essential Suburban Cleveland Restaurants to Add to Your Dining Calendar
Kamm’s Corners Ice Cream Company 3764 Rocky River Dr., Cleveland Kamm’s Corners Ice Cream Company is dedicated to giving you a great family experience. Stop in, order some ice cream and play a game while you’re there.

32 Essential Ice Cream Shops In Cleveland

Trending

Newly Opened Breakfast Joint Martha on the Fly is Just Nailing it in Tremont

By Douglas Trattner

Newly Opened Breakfast Joint Martha on the Fly is Just Nailing it in Tremont

Cleveland Burger Week Returns in Less Than One Month With $6 Burgers From Your Favorite Restaurants

By Scene Staff

Cleveland Burger Week Returns in Less Than One Month With $6 Burgers From Your Favorite Restaurants

Dave's Hot Chicken in Fairview Park Opens Friday

By Douglas Trattner

It's hot chicken time in Fairview Park

First Look: Pioneer, Opening Tuesday, June 14 at Intro in Ohio City

By Douglas Trattner

Pioneer opens Tuesday, June 14 at Intro in Ohio City.

Also in Food & Drink

Come July, There Will Be 400 Breweries in Ohio

By Cincinnati CityBeat Staff

Come July, There Will Be 400 Breweries in Ohio

Digital Issue

June 15, 2022

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Cleveland Scene

PO Box 1028

Willoughby OH 44096-1028

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2022 Cleveland Scene
Powered By Foundation
Support Us