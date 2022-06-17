Culver's Now Open in Eastlake

Three years after Culver's arrived in Northeast Ohio with its first location in Avon the chain continues to expand.
It opened its newest butter burger outpost in Eastlake this week at 34820 Vine St.
“It goes back to the little stuff. I’ve had In and Out and Shake Shack, and this is as good,” franchise owner Steve Skomski told the News Herald. “One of the core ideologies is defend the butterburger, so what that means in Culver’s universe is everything on the menu should have quality ingredients and the steps taken to make it delicious.”
But as one former Scene staffer lovingly wrote when the first Northeast Ohio location opened
, "the crown jewel of Culver's is their custard. Holy Mother of God, the custard. Custard may look like ice cream, but don't be fooled. This is a thicker, creamier, smoother style of an iced dairy treat and Culver's offers 'Concrete Mixers,' which make Dairy Queen Blizzards look like the basic bitch of blended candy and cream desserts."