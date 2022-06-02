Cleveland Burger Week | July 11-17, 2022

Cut151 in Beachwood Will Permanently Close After This Weekend

By on Thu, Jun 2, 2022 at 1:19 pm

COURTESY CUT151
Courtesy Cut151

Cut151, Brad Friedlander's supper club-style restaurant with a focus on prime rib that opened last November, will close after this weekend.

"Inflation is just ridiculous now," Friedlander in a press release. “Sadly, the state of the economy and the world we live in since the pandemic started has created the perfect storm that has forced us to close. COVID-19’s many challenges simply proved insurmountable to our business. My biggest concern is for our employees. We are a family so we are making every effort to make sure that everyone obtains new employment.”

It's the second closure for Friedlander on Richmond Rd. in Beachwood this year, where he also recently pulled the plug on Blu, a seafood-focused restaurant that had paused service around the winter holidays and never reopened.

"We thought everything was great right around Thanksgiving and then the new strain hit and, boom, we couldn't operate both restaurants," he told Scene last month.

The decision was made to focus attention - and staff - on Cut 151. A month later, it succumbed to the same fate.

About The Author

Vince Grzegorek

More
Scroll to read more Food News articles
Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state.
Help us keep this coverage going with a one-time donation or an ongoing membership pledge.

Trending

Newsletters

Join Cleveland Scene Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Food & Drink Slideshows

The Fairmount 2448 Fairmount Blvd., Cleveland Heights Some of the toughest outdoor tables to snag on a beautiful evening are located on Fairmount’s chic back patio. In peak summer, this cheery urban oasis can feel like the center of the world. It doesn’t hurt that the restaurant and outdoor bar are run with a kind of precision typically reserved for more upscale establishments. Little is overlooked: the beer list, wine list, craft cocktails, regular menu and daily features give locals and visitors countless reasons to return and linger.

The Best Places to Eat and Drink Outdoors in Northeast Ohio Right Now
Immigrant Son Brewing 18210 Sloane Ave., Lakewood If you land in the camp of critics who believe, without much empirical evidence, that Cleveland has too many breweries, know this: Immigrant Son is not your typical brewery (nor is it in Cleveland). Equal attention has been paid to the four main elements of the operation – beer, food, service and setting – so that even if you don’t happen to fancy a frosty pint of crisp, clean, straw-colored Kölsch, you needn’t sit there and squawk. Lakewood’s super popular first and only brewery is a full-on brewery and brewpub, with equal emphasis placed on both the food and beer.

22 of the Hottest Restaurants In Cleveland Right Now
Swim at a Public Pool For those of us not lucky enough to have a friend with a pool, the region’s public swimming offerings are the next best thing. There are, of course, Cleveland’s public pools, but with erratic openings based on temperatures and staffing, they are hardly worth counting on. Luckily, you can snag a guest day pass in many suburbs where the water is warm and the beach chairs bountiful: Dragga Pool in Mayfield Heights will run you $10 as a non-resident, Walter’s Grove in Parma will cost you just $6, Parma Heights’ primo pool awaits for $8, Foster and Becks Pools in Lakewood will let you in for $5.50, and Beachwood’s absolutely stunning outdoor aquatic center will refresh and entertain you for $10.

All the Best Free and Super Cheap Things to Do in Cleveland This Summer
Mahall’s 20 Lanes 1114 Center St., Lakewood Coming up on their 100th anniversary in a few years, this bowling alley, music venue, bar and restaurant was established by the Mahall family in 1924. It’s still one of the more happening spots in town.

The 40 Essential Lakewood Restaurants in 2022

Food & Drink Slideshows

The Fairmount 2448 Fairmount Blvd., Cleveland Heights Some of the toughest outdoor tables to snag on a beautiful evening are located on Fairmount’s chic back patio. In peak summer, this cheery urban oasis can feel like the center of the world. It doesn’t hurt that the restaurant and outdoor bar are run with a kind of precision typically reserved for more upscale establishments. Little is overlooked: the beer list, wine list, craft cocktails, regular menu and daily features give locals and visitors countless reasons to return and linger.

The Best Places to Eat and Drink Outdoors in Northeast Ohio Right Now
Immigrant Son Brewing 18210 Sloane Ave., Lakewood If you land in the camp of critics who believe, without much empirical evidence, that Cleveland has too many breweries, know this: Immigrant Son is not your typical brewery (nor is it in Cleveland). Equal attention has been paid to the four main elements of the operation – beer, food, service and setting – so that even if you don’t happen to fancy a frosty pint of crisp, clean, straw-colored Kölsch, you needn’t sit there and squawk. Lakewood’s super popular first and only brewery is a full-on brewery and brewpub, with equal emphasis placed on both the food and beer.

22 of the Hottest Restaurants In Cleveland Right Now
Swim at a Public Pool For those of us not lucky enough to have a friend with a pool, the region’s public swimming offerings are the next best thing. There are, of course, Cleveland’s public pools, but with erratic openings based on temperatures and staffing, they are hardly worth counting on. Luckily, you can snag a guest day pass in many suburbs where the water is warm and the beach chairs bountiful: Dragga Pool in Mayfield Heights will run you $10 as a non-resident, Walter’s Grove in Parma will cost you just $6, Parma Heights’ primo pool awaits for $8, Foster and Becks Pools in Lakewood will let you in for $5.50, and Beachwood’s absolutely stunning outdoor aquatic center will refresh and entertain you for $10.

All the Best Free and Super Cheap Things to Do in Cleveland This Summer
Mahall’s 20 Lanes 1114 Center St., Lakewood Coming up on their 100th anniversary in a few years, this bowling alley, music venue, bar and restaurant was established by the Mahall family in 1924. It’s still one of the more happening spots in town.

The 40 Essential Lakewood Restaurants in 2022

Food & Drink Slideshows

The Fairmount 2448 Fairmount Blvd., Cleveland Heights Some of the toughest outdoor tables to snag on a beautiful evening are located on Fairmount’s chic back patio. In peak summer, this cheery urban oasis can feel like the center of the world. It doesn’t hurt that the restaurant and outdoor bar are run with a kind of precision typically reserved for more upscale establishments. Little is overlooked: the beer list, wine list, craft cocktails, regular menu and daily features give locals and visitors countless reasons to return and linger.

The Best Places to Eat and Drink Outdoors in Northeast Ohio Right Now
Immigrant Son Brewing 18210 Sloane Ave., Lakewood If you land in the camp of critics who believe, without much empirical evidence, that Cleveland has too many breweries, know this: Immigrant Son is not your typical brewery (nor is it in Cleveland). Equal attention has been paid to the four main elements of the operation – beer, food, service and setting – so that even if you don’t happen to fancy a frosty pint of crisp, clean, straw-colored Kölsch, you needn’t sit there and squawk. Lakewood’s super popular first and only brewery is a full-on brewery and brewpub, with equal emphasis placed on both the food and beer.

22 of the Hottest Restaurants In Cleveland Right Now
Swim at a Public Pool For those of us not lucky enough to have a friend with a pool, the region’s public swimming offerings are the next best thing. There are, of course, Cleveland’s public pools, but with erratic openings based on temperatures and staffing, they are hardly worth counting on. Luckily, you can snag a guest day pass in many suburbs where the water is warm and the beach chairs bountiful: Dragga Pool in Mayfield Heights will run you $10 as a non-resident, Walter’s Grove in Parma will cost you just $6, Parma Heights’ primo pool awaits for $8, Foster and Becks Pools in Lakewood will let you in for $5.50, and Beachwood’s absolutely stunning outdoor aquatic center will refresh and entertain you for $10.

All the Best Free and Super Cheap Things to Do in Cleveland This Summer
Mahall’s 20 Lanes 1114 Center St., Lakewood Coming up on their 100th anniversary in a few years, this bowling alley, music venue, bar and restaurant was established by the Mahall family in 1924. It’s still one of the more happening spots in town.

The 40 Essential Lakewood Restaurants in 2022

Trending

Dante Boccuzzi to Open Country-Themed Bar and Restaurant in Downtown Willoughby

By Douglas Trattner

Coming soon: Dukes ‘n Boots country bar in Willoughby.

Battiste and Dupree Cajun Grill in South Euclid Has Closed

By Douglas Trattner

Shrimp ettoufee.

Original Steaks & Hoagies Now Open in Parma

By Douglas Trattner

Original Steaks & Hoagies Now Open in Parma

Luis Roman of Campus Grille Fame to Open East-Side Sandwich Shop

By Douglas Trattner

Luis Roman of Campus Grille Fame to Open East-Side Sandwich Shop

Also in Food & Drink

Come July, There Will Be 400 Breweries in Ohio

By Cincinnati CityBeat Staff

Come July, There Will Be 400 Breweries in Ohio

Digital Issue

June 1, 2022

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Cleveland Scene

PO Box 1028

Willoughby OH 44096-1028

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2022 Cleveland Scene
Powered By Foundation
Support Us