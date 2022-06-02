Cut151 in Beachwood Will Permanently Close After This Weekend

Cut151
, Brad Friedlander's supper club-style restaurant with a focus on prime rib that opened last November, will close after this weekend.
"Inflation is just ridiculous now," Friedlander in a press release. “Sadly, the state of the economy and the world we live in since the pandemic started has created the perfect storm that has forced us to close. COVID-19’s many challenges simply proved insurmountable to our business. My biggest concern is for our employees. We are a family so we are making every effort to make sure that everyone obtains new employment.”
It's the second closure for Friedlander on Richmond Rd. in Beachwood this year, where he also recently pulled the plug on Blu
, a seafood-focused restaurant that had paused service around the winter holidays and never reopened.
"We thought everything was great right around Thanksgiving and then the new strain hit and, boom, we couldn't operate both restaurants," he told Scene last month.
The decision was made to focus attention - and staff - on Cut 151. A month later, it succumbed to the same fate.