Daisy's in Slavic Village to Reopen Memorial Day Weekend

“So far, the community reaction has been above and beyond what we ever expected."

By on Thu, May 18, 2023 at 9:24 am

Daisy’s (5614 Fleet Ave.) in Slavic Village will reopen Memorial Day Weekend after sitting idle since the passing of its last owner, chef Walter Hyde, in 2021.

Beginning this month, partners Brittany Bissell and Chris Hoke will offer a combination of hard pack and soft serve ice creams, brownie sundaes, banana splits, milk shakes and floats. They will be serving Toft’s ice cream from Sandusky, “Ohio’s oldest dairy.”

The owners also will be preparing a small selection of hot foods starring hot dogs and traditional Polish boys, with kielbasa, fries, coleslaw and barbecue sauce.

“It’s just the two of us, so we’re trying to take things slow and provide the best Polish boy you can get in Cleveland — and great ice cream, and lots of smiles — seven days a week, all summer long,” says Hoke.

Last fall, LT Magnotto of Guardian Cold Brew purchased the 2,500-square-foot property to use as the new production space for his growing cold-brew coffee business. His operations are confined to the rear of the large building, leaving the original storefront unaffected. Magnotto leased that storefront out to the new operators.

“What I’m most excited about is having a hand in bringing ice cream back to Slavic Village,” he says. “It’s going to be a really cool small business hub of sorts.”

Hoke says that the shop will remain a seasonal operation unless the demand for hot food convinces them to decide otherwise.

“So far, the community reaction has been above and beyond what we ever expected,” Hoke adds. “Just from the announcement of reopening, the response from the community has been amazing. We’re over the moon.”

