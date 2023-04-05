Cleveland Taco Week returns on Monday, April 10th!

Daisy's in Slavic Village Will Reopen This Summer

Partners Brittany Bissell and Chris Hoke usher in another new era for the beloved ice cream shop

By on Wed, Apr 5, 2023 at 10:38 am

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge A new chapter for Daisy's in Slavic Village begins this summer - Daisy's FB
Daisy's FB
A new chapter for Daisy's in Slavic Village begins this summer

Daisy’s in Slavic Village has endured its share of ups and downs over the past few years. After owners Ray and Daisy Pudelski rolled down the shutters on their 40-year-old ice cream shop on Fleet Avenue, the neighborhood attraction sat idle for three years. In 2018, chef Walter Hyde revived the shop, giving it the love and attention it needed to bounce back and bring smiles back to that corner. Hyde passed away in 2021, and a destructive break-in and theft occurred the following year, leaving the future of the business and property in doubt.

But this past fall, LT Magnotto of Guardian Cold Brew purchased the 2,500-square-foot property to use as the new production space for his growing cold-brew coffee business. His operations will take place in the rear of the large building, leaving the original storefront unaffected. Magnotto says that he has leased that storefront out to a new operator.

“What I’m most excited about is having a hand in bringing ice cream back to Slavic Village,” he says. “It’s going to be a really cool small business hub of sorts.”

Partners Brittany Bissell and Chris Hoke hope to reopen Daisy’s (5614 Fleet Ave.) by Memorial Day at the latest. Their plan is to offer a combination of hard pack and soft serve ice creams, brownie sundaes, banana splits, milk shakes and floats. They will be serving Toft’s ice cream from Sandusky, “Ohio’s oldest dairy.”

The owners will also offer a small selection of hot foods starring hot dogs and traditional Polish boys, with kielbasa, fries, coleslaw and barbecue sauce.

“It’s just the two of us, so we’re trying to take things slow and provide the best Polish boy you can get in Cleveland — and great ice cream, and lots of smiles — seven days a week, all summer long,” says Hoke.

Hoke says that the shop will remain a seasonal operation unless the demand for hot food convinces them to decide otherwise.

“So far, the community reaction has been above and beyond what we ever expected,” Hoke adds. “Just from the announcement of reopening, the response from the community has been amazing. We’re over the moon.”

For neighborhood organizer Anthony Trzaska, the past few years have been difficult, to say the least.

“It has been a long, really challenging year for me at the corner of 57th and Fleet since the tragic passing of Walter and the unfortunate circumstances that followed at the shop,” Trzaska admits. “Now that the cat is out of the bag, I’m feeling renewed with the tremendous showing of support for the next chapter of Daisy’s On Fleet – and I know Walt would be happy that the kids in the heart of Slavic Village still have a spot for their sweet treats.”

Coming soon: Cleveland Scene Daily newsletter. We’ll send you a handful of interesting Cleveland stories every morning. Subscribe now to not miss a thing.
Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter

Tags:

About The Author

Douglas Trattner

For 20 years, Douglas Trattner has worked as a full-time freelance writer, editor and author. His work on Michael Symon's "Carnivore," "5 in 5" and “Fix it With Food” have earned him three New York Times Best-Selling Author honors, while his longstanding role as Scene dining editor garnered the award of “Best...
Scroll to read more Food News articles

Trending

Newsletters

Join Cleveland Scene Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

Fresh Off His Recent 'Hell's Kitchen' Success, Chef Alejandro Najar Finds a Home at the Blue Door Cafe in Cuyahoga Falls

By Douglas Trattner

Alejandro Najar (left) and Roman Moretti

Beach Club Bistro in Euclid, Which Closed in July, Has Reopened Under New Management

By Douglas Trattner

Beach Club Bistro in Euclid, Which Closed in July, Has Reopened Under New Management

Matt Harlan of Chatty's Pizzeria to Open Chatty's Tavern in Grafton

By Douglas Trattner

Former Jailhouse Tavern in Grafton to become Chatty's Tavern

Village Square Pizza in Woodmere Reopens Tomorrow, April 4

By Douglas Trattner

Garlic knots at Village Square Pizza

Also in Food & Drink

Second Annual 'Whiskey Circus' Offers Rare Tastes, Raffles at The Madison

By Scene Staff

Second Annual 'Whiskey Circus' Offers Rare Tastes, Raffles at The Madison

Malört Is Coming to Ohio

By Vince Grzegorek

Ew

Digital Issue

March 22, 2023

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Cleveland Scene

737 Bolivar Road

Cleveland, OH 44115

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2023 Cleveland Scene
Powered By Foundation
Support Us