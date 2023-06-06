Dave's Hot Chicken in Warrensville Heights Opens Friday

click to enlarge Dave’s Hot Chicken
Dave's Hot Chicken debuts on the east side
, the L.A.-based hot chicken chain making moves throughout the Midwest, has announced this Friday, June 9, will be opening day for its new location in Warrensville Heights at Harvard Park (4025 Richmond Rd.).
This latest shop will join two existing Northeast Ohio locations in Lakewood (15012 Detroit Ave.) and Fairview Park (3120 Westgate Mall). There were no updates on if or when a location in Ohio City, which was first announced in 2021, would open.
Diners can look forward to a concise menu of fried chicken tenders and tender sliders, offered in seven different spice levels that climb to the dreaded "reaper." Those items are joined by sides like crinkle-cut fries, kale slaw and mac and cheese.
Dave's launched as a street-food concept in Los Angeles in 2017. The streamlined menu of Nashville-style hot chicken drew many fans and before long the company secured investors and expanded throughout California, Toronto, Oregon, Nevada, Colorado and Texas. The Cleveland locations are part of a big Midwest push for the brand. Columbus alone is expected to net 13 locations.
