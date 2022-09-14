Dave's Hot Chicken to Land on Eastside with New Harvard Park Store

click to enlarge
The eastside to get its first taste of Dave's Hot Chicken
, the L.A.-based hot chicken chain making moves throughout the Midwest, has announced plans for its first east-side location. The new store will be located at Harvard Park, which sits near the intersection of Harvard and Richmond. Reps for the company peg opening day to arrive sometime next summer.
This latest shop will join two existing Northeast Ohio locations in Lakewood (15012 Detroit Ave.) and Fairview Park (3120 Westgate Mall). A location in Ohio City that was first announced in 2021 is on track to open before the end of this year, according to reps. That shop is claiming a portion of the former W. 25th Street Furniture space at Chatham and W. 25th Street.
When the store does open, diners can look forward to a concise menu of fried chicken tenders and tender sliders, offered in seven different spice levels that climb to the dreaded "reaper." Those items are joined by sides like crinkle-cut fries, kale slaw and mac and cheese.
Dave's launched as a street-food concept in Los Angeles in 2017. The streamlined menu of Nashville-style hot chicken drew many fans and before long the company secured investors and expanded throughout California, Toronto, Oregon, Nevada, Colorado and Texas. The Cleveland locations are part of a big Midwest push for the brand. Columbus alone is expected to net 13 locations.