Downtown Cleveland to Get Five Iron Golf Simulator, Restaurant and Bar

We can soon add Five Iron Golf
to Northeast Ohio's growing collection of golf simulator entertainment concepts. The new venture will join ProXimity Golf Lounge in Cleveland Heights, the recently opened West Bank Golf Club in the Tank West Bank in the Flats, and others.
The Cleveland spot will be the company's second in Ohio and seventh in the Midwest, with more planned for the region. Five Iron has signed a lease for a 16,000-square-foot street-level space in the new Euclid Grand (1101 Euclid Ave.) complex downtown.
The New York-based company, which launched in 2017 and has grown to a collection of 13 locations across eight cities, is considered one of the leading indoor golf and entertainment experiences around.
“The Five Iron mission to simultaneously welcome first-timers while prioritizing the needs of dedicated players translates perfectly to a city like Cleveland," explains CEO Jared Solomon. “With a culture so enriched in sports and entertainment, our dynamic offering of best-in-class instructional technology, leagues and alternative entertainment options will provide one-of-a-kind experiences to everyone.”
Five Iron Golf Cleveland will offer 14 custom-built golf simulators with multiple high-speed cameras that capture every angle of the golf swing. The sims will be joined by a full-service restaurant and bar, custom club fitter and pro shop, and other games and recreational pursuits.
“Alto Partners is extremely excited to bring such a unique tenant to Euclid Grand," says developer Michael Sabracos. "We feel that the Five Iron experience is a perfect complement to our community and to downtown Cleveland. With the growing downtown population and the returning work force, the timing is perfect for Five Iron to enter the Cleveland scene.”
Look for Five Iron Golf Cleveland to open in early 2023.