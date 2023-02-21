Cleveland Taco Week returns on Monday, April 10th!

Downtown's StoneFruit Coffee, Originally Slated to Close, to Reopen as Lionheart Under New Management

The shop in the 5th Street Arcades debuts this weekend

By on Tue, Feb 21, 2023 at 7:05 am

click to enlarge StoneFruit Coffee in January. Beginning February 25th, the shop will reopen as Lionheart. - Mark Oprea
Mark Oprea
StoneFruit Coffee in January. Beginning February 25th, the shop will reopen as Lionheart.

Less than a month after owner Josh Langenheim announced that his StoneFruit Coffee location at the 5th Street Arcades would be closing on Feb. 23, there is news that the spot will remain open, under a new name.

Come this Saturday, Feb. 25, StoneFruit's downtown Cleveland location will transition to new management, and a fresh rebranding, as Lionheart Coffee.

Jason Beudert, a franchisee of multiple Barrio locations, recently wrapped up new leasing terms for the StoneFruit space. He said customers of Lionheart can expect a nearly seamless segue from what they've been familiar with since 2021.

"The naming will change, but the classic hits that StoneFruit serve will remain," Beudert said. "It's comfortable, it's classic. Why mess with it if it's working? It's a beautiful space."

Though Beudert wouldn't discuss rumors of rent increases issued by 5th Street's new management, CBRE, Beudert said the need for a café in the Gateway District trumped any financial worries.

With "minor renovations," which will include replacing StoneFruit's zaftig coffee mug signage over Euclid Avenue in the following weeks, Beudert said most of the drinks will stay intact, albeit with possible name changes, and will still use StoneFruit beans. Luna Bakery will still supply the pastries, as well.

Store Manager Julie Loncar, along with the previous 10 baristas she oversaw, will also keep the jobs they were recently fretting over losing.

“We have such an amazing and loyal customer base that we built with StoneFruit, now we can continue to provide fantastic coffee to them daily," Loncar said in a statement.  "Myself and my entire staff are pumped."

Langenheim said the timing and situation was right to keep the space open.

"I am a firm believer that everything happens for a reason," Langenheim said in a statement. "In this case, StoneFruit wants to focus more on wholesale coffee roasting, and Lionheart coffee was ready to bring [this] to life."

In October, longtime manager and master lessee Dick Pace retired his name from the 5th Street Arcades. There have been a string of closings in the vicinity since then, including Yum Yum's, Cathy's, and Love Anji.

About The Author

moprea

Mark Oprea

Mark Oprea is a staff writer at Scene. For the past seven years, he's covered Cleveland as a freelance journalist, and has contributed to TIME, NPR, the Pacific Standard and the Cleveland Magazine. He's the winner of two Press Club awards.
