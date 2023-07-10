D.P. Dough Now Open Downtown

click to enlarge
D. P. Dough
"Ooey, gooey, cheesy happiness " from D. P. Dough
, the popular calzone shop, which is known as "the place to go when it is crazy late," is a staple on more than 50 college campuses. It recently opened its first of two planned Cleveland locations at 230 Euclid Ave.
Founded by Dan and Penny (the D and P) Haley in Amherst, Mass. in 1987, the company currently is experiencing a major growth spurt.
"Dan and Penny, the original owners, realized that college students like to eat late at night," says Scotty Rude, President of New Territory Development. "Throughout the years, it’s been the place to go when it’s really late, after the bars, with your friends."
Local owner Devine Redding, who also operates the D. P. Dough shops in Akron and Kent, will also open a locations uptown at the former Jimmy John's at 11446 Euclid Ave.
The restaurants specialize in calzones, boneless wings, tater tots and cheese sticks.
"But one of the biggest pieces is that we’re open until 4 a.m.," adds Rude.
