Eugene at Bottlehouse in Lakewood to Host an End of Summer Lūʻau

Come enjoy wood-roasted whole hog with all the fixin's

By on Fri, Sep 16, 2022 at 10:03 am

This Sunday, September 18, Eugene at Bottlehouse Brewery (13368 Madison Ave.) , in Lakewood will be hosting an end-of-summer lūʻau, aka a Hawaiian-themed feast. The star of the show is bound to be the whole pig from Gifted Grass Farms in Litchfield. Colin Brown's sustainably raised pork is non-GMO and pasture-raised in a regenerative farming system.

"You're not gonna want to miss this."

From 2 to 8 p.m., guests can enjoy the fruits of Brown's labors. The hog will be slow-roasted over wood for 8 hours, all the while receiving regular bastings of Bottlehouse cider. The meat will be served with a glorious array of sides that include dirty rice and ancho chili beans, wood-grilled corn on the cob, pineapple and cucumber salad, garlic and herb grilled flatbread and plenty of pickles and barbecue sauces.

The cost is $20 per person. Reserve your spot by calling 216-401-9473.

