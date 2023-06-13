Fahrenheit in Tremont Closes This Weekend

click to enlarge Google Maps

Chef Rocco Whalen is packing up a whole bunch of memories as he gets set to close the chapter on Fahrenheit in Tremont at the end of business Saturday night.He'll soon open Fahrenheit Cleveland's new, swanky location on Public Square in July in the old and extensively renovated John Q's Steakhouse spot, but as exciting as that prospect is, there's no getting around the mixed feelings as the Tremont era comes to an end after 21 years."But mixed feelings aren't a bad thing, it's been a great run," Wahlen said. "I can't thank my staff and all the employees over the years enough. I really feel like Tremont has helped watch over me and help me mature and grow. Tremont is so much of my fabric and what's made me the chef I've become. Tremont has do so many covers and meals, and it's held together with saltines and short rib juice and whatever else. It's time to see a new entrepreneur here."Fahrenheit's new downtown digs at 55 Public Square — 15,000 square feet over two stories with a rooftop patio — will open in mid-July.Whalen points to the success of the rooftop patio at Fahrenheit's Charlotte location as reason for Clevelanders to be excited, but is pumped about the whole space and the chance to open in the city's fastest growing neighborhood."My wife and Vocon did such a fabulous job. It's like Disneyland," Whalen said. "We're so proud of the project we're about to give the city. There are so many more people living downtown. When I opened in Tremont 21 years ago, it was the right time, and 21 years later, it's the right time to open downtown."Fahrenheit's departure comes at yet another time of change for the dining scene in Tremont. Proof is moving shop up to Ohio City. Parallax closed last year and, despite statements from the Bruells, there appear to be no firm plans to reopen. The Tremont Taphouse has been temporarily shuttered by ownership since April 2022. The Spotted Owl abruptly called it a day this spring with plans to open later this year as La Cave du Vin. And Edison's Pizza Kitchen is closing its spot next to Edison's Pub and opening down the street, while Edison's Pub is opening a new pizza spot to replace it.But that always seems to be the case every few years for a neighborhood that loves its mainstays but is constantly refreshed by exciting new talent."When I came in, it was Theory, Lago, Mojo, Lola, not just Parallax but Costa's," said Whalen. "Now you have Bar Oni, and Martha on the Fly is doing great — Cleveland will always have a southside part of town, one exit west of downtown."Five days remain for the Tremont location before a few weeks off for staff. Then it's back to the kitchen in a new, prime spot."Saturday will be hard. There are so many memories and friends. You talk about the restaurants that don't make it a year," he said. "What about the chef that's crazy enough to do another two decades downtown?"