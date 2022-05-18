Cleveland Burger Week | July 11-17, 2022

Fat Cats and Mason's Creamery Featured in Upcoming Episodes of Guy Fieri's 'Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives'

By on Wed, May 18, 2022 at 8:25 am

MASON'S CREAMERY
Mason's Creamery

Segments filmed during Guy Fieri's stop in Cleveland the week of the NBA All Star Game continue to debut on 'Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives.'

Rowley Inn and Mabel's already had their turn, but the Cleveland love parade continues this Friday when Mason's in Ohio City gets its Food Network star-turn for "an outrageous ice cream-cake combo alongside a raclette ramen mashup." The episode airs at 9 p.m. with a rerun on Saturday at 12 a.m.

Fat Cats, owner Ricardo Sandoval's Tremont bistro celebrating its 25th anniversary this year, gets the Fieri bump the week after featuring the restaurant's arroz caldo and pork banh bao. That episode airs Friday, May 27, at 9 p.m with a rerun Saturday May 28 at 12 a.m.

Several other spots where the Mayor of Flavortown filmed during his swing through C-Town haven't yet been featured, so keep an eye on the Triple-D schedule.

Food & Drink Slideshows

Photos From DonutFest 2022 at Red Space

Photos From DonutFest 2022 at Red Space
Beerhead Bar 1156 West 11th St., Cleveland Beerhead has “beer, food and fun” in the form of, well, beer, food and various activities including live music and trivia nights. Most importantly, they open at 11 a.m., so you can slide up to the bar before noon.

50 Cleveland Bars, Breweries and Restaurants Perfect for Day Drinking
In-N-Out Burger - In 1948, the first In-N-Out Burger was founded by Harry and Esther Snyder in Baldwin Park, California. There are currently 358.

20 Fast Food Chains Not in Cleveland That Should Be
El Carnicero 16918 Detroit Ave., Lakewood Desayuno, as they in Mexico, is the most important meal of the day. As one might expect, the folks at El C give brunch a Latin flair, which is the most delicious flair of all if you ask us. Taking its name from the cryptozoological wonder that is the "goat sucker," the Chupacabra cocktail is a blood-red lid lifter made with bacon-infused vodka, spicy tomato juice and a rim dusting of chile-lime salt. You can't go wrong with the huevos rancheros, but consider taking the blue corn breakfast enchiladas for a spin. Inside the blue corn tortillas is tender ancho chile-braised beef brisket, scrambled eggs, black beans and Chihuahua cheese. Savory, corny griddle cakes are paired with Mexican Coke-glazed bacon, while Las Gachas is a comforting porridge of cheesy grits topped with shredded mole-braised lamb and sunny-side-up eggs. Don't forget the churros!

36 Essential Cleveland Brunch Spots Sure to Make Your Weekend Better

