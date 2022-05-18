Fat Cats and Mason's Creamery Featured in Upcoming Episodes of Guy Fieri's 'Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives'

Segments filmed during Guy Fieri's stop in Cleveland the week of the NBA All Star Game continue to debut on 'Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives.'
Rowley Inn and Mabel's already had their turn, but the Cleveland love parade continues this Friday when Mason's in Ohio City gets its Food Network star-turn for "an outrageous ice cream-cake combo alongside a raclette ramen mashup." The episode airs at 9 p.m. with a rerun on Saturday at 12 a.m.
Fat Cats, owner Ricardo Sandoval's Tremont bistro celebrating its 25th anniversary this year, gets the Fieri bump the week after featuring the restaurant's arroz caldo and pork banh bao. That episode airs Friday, May 27, at 9 p.m with a rerun Saturday May 28 at 12 a.m.
Several other spots where the Mayor of Flavortown filmed during his swing through C-Town haven't yet been featured, so keep an eye on the Triple-D schedule.