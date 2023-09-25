Fat Head's Brewery Snags Three Gold Medals at This Year's Great American Beer Festival

Cleveland-based Fat Head's Brewery
is riding high after another stellar showing at the Great American Beer Festival
. Held this past weekend in Denver, GABF is one of the largest and most well respected beer competitions in the country.
Fat Head's brought home three gold medals: Head Hunter IPA (American-Style IPA), Goggle Fogger (Hefeweizen), and AlpenGlow (Weizenbock).
"Super proud of our brewery team for capturing another 3 Gold medals at the 2023 Great American Beer Festival," said founder Matt Cole.
Akron's Hoppin' Frog Brewery snagged Gold in the Honey Beer category for its Smashing Honey Blonde.
Statewide, Ohio craft breweries combined for 19 medals, including eight gold. It's further proof that the Buckeye State continues to produce some of the finest beer in the nation.
"Our independent breweries are proving without a doubt that Ohio is a top-tier destination for craft beer," said Mary MacDonald, executive director of the Ohio Craft Brewers Association. "From our perennial powerhouse breweries to our impressive young upstarts, you can find award winning, world-class beer all over the state."
