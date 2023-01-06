Whiskey In the Winter Is On January 27 - Tickets On Sale Now

Fear's Confections in Lakewood to Permanently Close After Valentine's Day

The sweet shop is shuttering after 13 years

By on Fri, Jan 6, 2023 at 12:34 pm

click to enlarge Fear's Confections in Lakewood to Permanently Close After Valentine's Day
Fear's Confections FB

Fear's Confections, which has been dishing up delicious chocolates and treats for the past 13 years, first in Waterloo and then in Lakewood, will be permanently closing after Feb. 14 of this year.

Owner Cassandra Fear announced the news today on social media, saying, "After much deliberation, discussions, and tears shared among my family and staff, we have determined that this is for the best."

Fear, a self-taught chef who began making brownies and candies at home after losing her engineering job in 2010, launched her products in farmers markets and learned the business with classes at the Cleveland Culinary Launch & Kitchen and Bad Girl Ventures.

"The past 13 years have been one hell of a ride and we are so glad we were able to take you along with us. From our home to E. 185th to Lakewood. From bomb threats to many awards to Alton Brown (twice). The good and the bad. The better and the ugly. Through thick and thin, you were all there for and with us," she wrote today. "As much as I will miss slinging chocolate, seeing your beautiful faces in the shop and speaking with you through events/socials/phone calls/emails, we will be starting a new personal chapter. I have devoted myself to making others happy through the years, sacrificing the time, especially around the holidays with my family and friends.
I’ve essentially missed my kids growing up while I tried to make this little business of mine work and now will be an opportunity to make that up to them."

Orders will be fulfilled through Valentine's Day, and be sure to stop in and say hi, and thanks, in the coming weeks.

Coming soon: Cleveland Scene Daily newsletter. We’ll send you a handful of interesting Cleveland stories every morning. Subscribe now to not miss a thing.
Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter

Tags:

About The Author

Vince Grzegorek

Read More about Vince Grzegorek
Scroll to read more Food News articles

Trending

Newsletters

Join Cleveland Scene Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

Pins & Needles, Other Spaces at Mahall's Temporarily Closed Due to Water Damage

By Douglas Trattner

Pins & Needles is temporarily closed due to water damage.

Scene's 10 Most Popular Restaurant Reviews of 2022

By Vince Grzegorek

Scene's 10 Most Popular Restaurant Reviews of 2022

Food, Service Mostly Rise to Magical Setting of Jaja in Ohio City

By Douglas Trattner

Food, Service Mostly Rise to Magical Setting of Jaja in Ohio City

Gateway Panini's Space to Become Parlay on Ninth, an Elevated Sports Bar

By Douglas Trattner

Longtime Gateway Panini's spot to become Parlay on Ninth

Digital Issue

December 28, 2022

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Cleveland Scene

737 Bolivar Road

Cleveland, OH 44115

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2023 Cleveland Scene
Powered By Foundation
Support Us