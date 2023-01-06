Fear's Confections in Lakewood to Permanently Close After Valentine's Day

Fear's Confections, which has been dishing up delicious chocolates and treats for the past 13 years, first in Waterloo and then in Lakewood, will be permanently closing after Feb. 14 of this year.
Owner Cassandra Fear announced the news today on social media
, saying, "After much deliberation, discussions, and tears shared among my family and staff, we have determined that this is for the best."
Fear, a self-taught chef who began making brownies and candies at home after losing her engineering job in 2010, launched her products in farmers markets and learned the business with classes at the Cleveland Culinary Launch & Kitchen and Bad Girl Ventures.
"The past 13 years have been one hell of a ride and we are so glad we were able to take you along with us. From our home to E. 185th to Lakewood. From bomb threats to many awards to Alton Brown (twice). The good and the bad. The better and the ugly. Through thick and thin, you were all there for and with us," she wrote today. "As much as I will miss slinging chocolate, seeing your beautiful faces in the shop and speaking with you through events/socials/phone calls/emails, we will be starting a new personal chapter. I have devoted myself to making others happy through the years, sacrificing the time, especially around the holidays with my family and friends.
I’ve essentially missed my kids growing up while I tried to make this little business of mine work and now will be an opportunity to make that up to them."
Orders will be fulfilled through Valentine's Day, and be sure to stop in and say hi, and thanks, in the coming weeks.
