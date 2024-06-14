First Look: Cilantro Taqueria, Opening in Tremont in July

Cilantro Taqueria are a few inspections and permits, which should happen by July, he says.
Galindo and his partners purchased the former Fahrenheit property at 2417 Professor Ave. in late 2023. After building a few walls and leasing out some adjoining space, the restaurant is about half the size of the original footprint. The beautiful old bar is gone, purchased and relocated by a private buyer. In its place is the familiar quick-service layout at which diners work their way down the line.
When Tremont opens it will be the sixth location for this fast-growing restaurant group. Galindo opened the first, just off Coventry Road, in 2019. Since then, they have been expanding at a rate that exceeds one new restaurant per year. While simple, the formula of offering quality Mexican food in an efficient and customizable fashion continues to resonate with diners.
The menu has changed very little since 2019, with a roster of street tacos, bowls, burritos and fajitas. A couple years ago, the restaurant added quesabirrias starring slow-braised beef brisket. A new chicken al pastor currently is being tested at some locations. Margarita slushies are offered in half a dozen fruit flavors.
The Tremont location will seat approximately 60 guests inside and another 25 on the front patio.
Galindo grew up eating and working at his family's restaurant, Luchita's, which closed in 2022 after 40 years. He says that the search is on already for location number seven, which likely will be in Akron or Columbus.
"We're going to stay in Ohio," he says. "I was born and raised in Cleveland, so I'd love to stay here."
