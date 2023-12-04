First Look: Danny's on Professor, Opening Tuesday, December 12 in Tremont

"People want those late-night options."

By on Mon, Dec 4, 2023 at 11:31 am

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge Partner Danny Grim - Douglas Trattner
Douglas Trattner
Partner Danny Grim
In advance of a move to the former Nick’s Diner property in Ohio City, Proof Bar-BQ in Tremont was put to bed last year. With newfound space on their hands, partners Michael Griffin and Dave Ferrante began considering options for lower-level space, which sits beneath Crust and Visible Voice Books. The team contemplated opening a speakeasy, wine bar, even yet another taco spot, but in the end, they settled upon a late-night watering hole helmed by longtime bartender Danny Grim.

"Everywhere I go people tell me that we need something new because everyone is sick of going to the same places," Grim explains. "It's so crazy to see that demand; people want those late-night options."

The intimate 50-seat space received a light makeover, with colorful new art adorning most walls.

"We didn't want to mess with the aesthetics of the place," adds Grim. "It was already a beautiful place with the exposed brick and things like that."

Danny’s will run from 8 p.m., when Crust winds down upstairs, to 2 a.m., with food service running until close. The small kitchen limits food options, but there should be more than enough variety for late-night noshers. The menu includes snacks like flavored popcorn, nut-free trail mix and sweet pretzel bites. There will be "giant slices," of course, from Crust, alongside chips and salsa, chips and queso, bacon-wrapped mini hotdogs with BBQ sauce and loaded nachos with pulled chicken, Buffalo sauce, jalapeno salsa and cheese.

To drink, there will be draft and canned beer, wine and booze, with a roster of house cocktails.

The new Proof Bar-BQ in Ohio City is making good progress, says Griffin, and is expected to open in late winter.

click to enlarge Danny's on Professor in Tremont opens Dec. 12 - Douglas Trattner
Douglas Trattner
Danny's on Professor in Tremont opens Dec. 12
click to enlarge Danny's on Professor in Tremont opens Dec. 12 - Douglas Trattner
Douglas Trattner
Danny's on Professor in Tremont opens Dec. 12
click to enlarge Danny's on Professor in Tremont opens Dec. 12 - Douglas Trattner
Douglas Trattner
Danny's on Professor in Tremont opens Dec. 12
click to enlarge Danny's on Professor in Tremont opens Dec. 12 - Douglas Trattner
Douglas Trattner
Danny's on Professor in Tremont opens Dec. 12
click to enlarge Danny's on Professor in Tremont opens Dec. 12 - Douglas Trattner
Douglas Trattner
Danny's on Professor in Tremont opens Dec. 12

Subscribe to Cleveland Scene newsletters.

Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter

Tags:

Like this story?
SCENE Supporters make it possible to tell the Cleveland stories you won’t find elsewhere.
Become a supporter today.

About The Author

Douglas Trattner

For 20 years, Douglas Trattner has worked as a full-time freelance writer, editor and author. His work on Michael Symon's "Carnivore," "5 in 5" and “Fix it With Food” have earned him three New York Times Best-Selling Author honors, while his longstanding role as Scene dining editor garnered the award of “Best...
Scroll to read more Food News articles

Trending

Newsletters

Join Cleveland Scene Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

Chef Doug Katz to Open New Restaurant at Van Aken District in Shaker

By Douglas Trattner

Chef Doug Katz

Rockfish in Aurora Abruptly Closes After Three Months

By Douglas Trattner

Former James Place to become home of Rockfish

Fin & Feathers in the Gateway District Has Closed

By Douglas Trattner

Fin & Feathers in the Gateway District Has Closed

Saucisson in Slavic Village to Close After Seven Years in the Butcher Biz

By Douglas Trattner

Saucisson in Slavic Village to close next month.

Digital Issue

November 22, 2023

View more issues

Chava Communications

Read our sister publications

Cleveland Scene

737 Bolivar Road

Cleveland, OH 44115

Facebook X Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2023 Cleveland Scene
Powered By Foundation
Support Us