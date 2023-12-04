First Look: Danny's on Professor, Opening Tuesday, December 12 in Tremont

Crust and Visible Voice Books. The team contemplated opening a speakeasy, wine bar, even yet another taco spot, but in the end, they settled upon a late-night watering hole helmed by longtime bartender Danny Grim.
"Everywhere I go people tell me that we need something new because everyone is sick of going to the same places," Grim explains. "It's so crazy to see that demand; people want those late-night options."
The intimate 50-seat space received a light makeover, with colorful new art adorning most walls.
"We didn't want to mess with the aesthetics of the place," adds Grim. "It was already a beautiful place with the exposed brick and things like that."
Danny’s will run from 8 p.m., when Crust winds down upstairs, to 2 a.m., with food service running until close. The small kitchen limits food options, but there should be more than enough variety for late-night noshers. The menu includes snacks like flavored popcorn, nut-free trail mix and sweet pretzel bites. There will be "giant slices," of course, from Crust, alongside chips and salsa, chips and queso, bacon-wrapped mini hotdogs with BBQ sauce and loaded nachos with pulled chicken, Buffalo sauce, jalapeno salsa and cheese.
To drink, there will be draft and canned beer, wine and booze, with a roster of house cocktails.
The new Proof Bar-BQ in Ohio City is making good progress, says Griffin, and is expected to open in late winter.
