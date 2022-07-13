Cleveland Burger Week | July 11-17, 2022

First Look: Kitchen Social, Opening Thursday, July 14 at Pinecrest

It is the Columbus-based restaurant group's third location

By on Wed, Jul 13, 2022 at 9:41 am

Kitchen Social opens Thursday, July 14 at Pinecrest - COURTESY KITCHEN SOCIAL
Courtesy Kitchen Social
Kitchen Social opens Thursday, July 14 at Pinecrest

Kitchen Social, a Columbus-based restaurant group with two locations, is one day away from adding a third. Tomorrow, Thursday, July 14, the doors to the Pinecrest store (211 Park Ave., Suite 115, 216-202-6444) in Orange will open to the public for the first time. The former Next Door space at Pinecrest has been reshaped into a contemporary eatery with plenty of indoor and outdoor dining.

The popular concept was created by a team of Bravo-Brio vets who saw a need for an attractive hospitality-driven eatery with an affordable from-scratch menu.

“We got into this because we really wanted to provide a great experience for the guests,” says partner Brian O’Malley. “I truly feel that hospitality is a lost art in our industry today. Everybody is so focused on making that nickel. As long as we can provide the same experience and hospitality that we’ve done at the first two, then we’ll continue to grow.”

O’Malley, along with partners Brian Harvey, Phil Yandolino and Justin Stratford, opened the first Kitchen Social in late 2019 at Polaris shopping center in Columbus. Two years later they capitalized on the success of the first spot by adding added a second location in Dublin.

“We wanted to create something with the feel of Short North but at Polaris,” O’Malley says of the launch. “Everything was chain, corporate America, four walls. We said, let’s create something with a little different ambiance, different design. I wanted a place with food made from scratch. And we wanted a price point where people could afford to eat there once or twice a week – and they do.”

O’Malley describes the broad menu as offering something for everybody.

“It’s a little bit of everything for everybody,” he says. “If you look at the menu, we’ve got Indian, Asian, Mexican, Italian and Southern. We have fresh seafood and steaks, but then we’ve got great burgers and pizza. The menu works for everybody and that was an important part for us.”

The menu is created with affordability in mind, and Social Hour, the restaurant’s version of happy hour, is a popular affair.

“I’d rather have you in twice a month at $20 than once a month at $30,” O’Malley adds.

Kitchen Social opens Thursday, July 14 at Pinecrest - COURTESY KITCHEN SOCIAL
Courtesy Kitchen Social
Kitchen Social opens Thursday, July 14 at Pinecrest
Kitchen Social opens Thursday, July 14 at Pinecrest - COURTESY KITCHEN SOCIAL
Courtesy Kitchen Social
Kitchen Social opens Thursday, July 14 at Pinecrest
Kitchen Social opens Thursday, July 14 at Pinecrest - COURTESY KITCHEN SOCIAL
Courtesy Kitchen Social
Kitchen Social opens Thursday, July 14 at Pinecrest

Tags:

About The Author

Douglas Trattner

For 20 years, Douglas Trattner has worked as a full-time freelance writer, editor and author. His work on Michael Symon's "Carnivore," "5 in 5" and “Fix it With Food” have earned him three New York Times Best-Selling Author honors, while his longstanding role as Scene dining editor garnered the award of “Best...
More
Scroll to read more Food News articles
Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state.
Help us keep this coverage going with a one-time donation or an ongoing membership pledge.

Trending

Newsletters

Join Cleveland Scene Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Food & Drink Slideshows

Ferrara's Imported Foods 5750 Mayfield Rd., Mayfield Heights With a sizable population of Italian-Americans, it makes sense that Mayfield Heights would be home to one of the best Italian specialty markets in town. Their deli sandwiches are out of this world and their Italian import section highlights pastas, sauces, oils and much more straight from the old country.

27 Specialty Food Shops and Markets in Cleveland You Should Have Visited By Now
All Saints Public House 1261 West 76th St., Cleveland All Saints Public House will be offering a 1/3 lb. steak burger, topped with fontina cheese, tomato balsamic bacon jam and chipotle aioli. Served on a fresh toasted brioche bun and a bed of wild arugula. $10 Brew Kettle Special available.

All the Restaurants Participating in Cleveland Burger Week (July 11-17) and What They're Serving for $6
House of Creole 668 Euclid Ave., Cleveland Jeffrey Miskiri, owner of a Washington D.C.-based restaurant group with multiple concepts with names like Po Boy Jim, Creole on 14th, Suga & Spice and Miss Toya's Creole House, recently opened House of Creole in the former Sixth City Sailor’s Club and Hodge’s space downtown. Since opening, House of Creole has been dishing up Big Easy-style starters like fried green tomatoes, crab cakes and deviled eggs with shrimp. For the main event there will be fried fish po' boys, seafood etouffee, Cajun shrimp and grits and jambalaya loaded with shrimp, chicken, sausage and rice.

All The New Restaurants That Have Opened in Cleveland So Far This Year
Lola 2058 East Fourth St., Cleveland Lola was the restaurant that started East Fourth as a dining destination. Michael Symon’s flagship restaurant shut down in November of 2020 after 24 years in business. Symon famously relocated Lola from Tremont to E. Fourth Street in 2006, doing for that neighborhood what he and his wife Liz did for Tremont, which is to say transform it into the epicenter of Cleveland dining and entertainment.

All the Cleveland Restaurants That Have Closed Since the Pandemic Began

Food & Drink Slideshows

Ferrara's Imported Foods 5750 Mayfield Rd., Mayfield Heights With a sizable population of Italian-Americans, it makes sense that Mayfield Heights would be home to one of the best Italian specialty markets in town. Their deli sandwiches are out of this world and their Italian import section highlights pastas, sauces, oils and much more straight from the old country.

27 Specialty Food Shops and Markets in Cleveland You Should Have Visited By Now
All Saints Public House 1261 West 76th St., Cleveland All Saints Public House will be offering a 1/3 lb. steak burger, topped with fontina cheese, tomato balsamic bacon jam and chipotle aioli. Served on a fresh toasted brioche bun and a bed of wild arugula. $10 Brew Kettle Special available.

All the Restaurants Participating in Cleveland Burger Week (July 11-17) and What They're Serving for $6
House of Creole 668 Euclid Ave., Cleveland Jeffrey Miskiri, owner of a Washington D.C.-based restaurant group with multiple concepts with names like Po Boy Jim, Creole on 14th, Suga & Spice and Miss Toya's Creole House, recently opened House of Creole in the former Sixth City Sailor’s Club and Hodge’s space downtown. Since opening, House of Creole has been dishing up Big Easy-style starters like fried green tomatoes, crab cakes and deviled eggs with shrimp. For the main event there will be fried fish po' boys, seafood etouffee, Cajun shrimp and grits and jambalaya loaded with shrimp, chicken, sausage and rice.

All The New Restaurants That Have Opened in Cleveland So Far This Year
Lola 2058 East Fourth St., Cleveland Lola was the restaurant that started East Fourth as a dining destination. Michael Symon’s flagship restaurant shut down in November of 2020 after 24 years in business. Symon famously relocated Lola from Tremont to E. Fourth Street in 2006, doing for that neighborhood what he and his wife Liz did for Tremont, which is to say transform it into the epicenter of Cleveland dining and entertainment.

All the Cleveland Restaurants That Have Closed Since the Pandemic Began

Food & Drink Slideshows

Ferrara's Imported Foods 5750 Mayfield Rd., Mayfield Heights With a sizable population of Italian-Americans, it makes sense that Mayfield Heights would be home to one of the best Italian specialty markets in town. Their deli sandwiches are out of this world and their Italian import section highlights pastas, sauces, oils and much more straight from the old country.

27 Specialty Food Shops and Markets in Cleveland You Should Have Visited By Now
All Saints Public House 1261 West 76th St., Cleveland All Saints Public House will be offering a 1/3 lb. steak burger, topped with fontina cheese, tomato balsamic bacon jam and chipotle aioli. Served on a fresh toasted brioche bun and a bed of wild arugula. $10 Brew Kettle Special available.

All the Restaurants Participating in Cleveland Burger Week (July 11-17) and What They're Serving for $6
House of Creole 668 Euclid Ave., Cleveland Jeffrey Miskiri, owner of a Washington D.C.-based restaurant group with multiple concepts with names like Po Boy Jim, Creole on 14th, Suga & Spice and Miss Toya's Creole House, recently opened House of Creole in the former Sixth City Sailor’s Club and Hodge’s space downtown. Since opening, House of Creole has been dishing up Big Easy-style starters like fried green tomatoes, crab cakes and deviled eggs with shrimp. For the main event there will be fried fish po' boys, seafood etouffee, Cajun shrimp and grits and jambalaya loaded with shrimp, chicken, sausage and rice.

All The New Restaurants That Have Opened in Cleveland So Far This Year
Lola 2058 East Fourth St., Cleveland Lola was the restaurant that started East Fourth as a dining destination. Michael Symon’s flagship restaurant shut down in November of 2020 after 24 years in business. Symon famously relocated Lola from Tremont to E. Fourth Street in 2006, doing for that neighborhood what he and his wife Liz did for Tremont, which is to say transform it into the epicenter of Cleveland dining and entertainment.

All the Cleveland Restaurants That Have Closed Since the Pandemic Began

Trending

First Look: Cordelia, Opening Wednesday, July 20 on East 4th Street

By Douglas Trattner

Cordelia on East 4th Street opens July 20

Slyman's Tavern Shutters Orange Location, Scuttles Plans to Open in Pinecrest

By Douglas Trattner

Slyman's corned beef

Sung’s House in Playhouse Square Has Permanently Closed

By Vince Grzegorek

Sung’s House in Playhouse Square Has Permanently Closed

Long-Vacant Burger Haven Building in Slavic Village to be Reborn as Village Dog

By Douglas Trattner

Vacant Burger Haven building in Slavic Village

Also in Food & Drink

Scene's Ale Fest Returns to Tremont on Saturday, July 30

By Scene Staff

Scene's Ale Fest Returns to Tremont on Saturday, July 30

Digital Issue

June 29, 2022

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Cleveland Scene

737 Bolivar Road

Cleveland, OH 44115

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2022 Cleveland Scene
Powered By Foundation
Support Us