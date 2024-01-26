First Look: Lil Ronnie's Pizza Shop, Opening Next Week in Tremont

click to enlarge
Lil Ronnie's sits immediately next door to Edison's Pub in Tremont
Sometime next week, Brian Moss and Brian Holleran will open the doors to Lil Ronnie’s. The owners of the six-year-old Il Rione
(1303 West 65th St., 216-282-1451) in Gordon Square announced in November that they would be taking over the former Edison’s Pizza space next door to Edison’s Pub in Tremont. Now they are just a few days away from firing up the ovens and baking some pies.
For the past few years, Moss and Holleran have been looking for a way to expand – ideally by doing a stripped-down version of what they’re doing in Detroit Shoreway. Unlike the full-service Il Rione, Lil Ronnie’s will sell only whole pies and slices. There will be no salads, no cheese plates, no beer or wine.
“The space is so small that we want to keep things as simple as possible,” Holleran explains.
Initially, the plan was to bring the dough and sauce in from the other restaurant, but now both will be made on-site. The style of pie will be familiar to regulars of Il Rione, who have gotten to know the off-menu “slice pie” option that has been around for the past couple years.
“During Covid, when we were closed for dine-in, we had a chance to screw around,” says Holleran. “We are calling it a Slice Pie as it resembles a slice you would get at a slice shop. A lot of people prefer that pie over our regular pie; it’s almost like a little cult following.”
The shop will be under the management of Owen Verhiley, a longtime employee of the company.
In addition to the whole pies, which customers can build from a list of toppings, Lil Ronnie’s will always have three slices available: plain, pepperoni and white. The slices can be taken as is or popped back into the oven to reheat. They will be discarded if not sold within a certain period of time.
Holleran expects most orders to come in through the Toast app, but customers are always welcome to walk in the front door for a slice. Patrons next door at Edison’s who place an order will receive a message via the app when their order is ready for pick up at the pick-up window.
While subject to change, the prices will be about $4 per slice and $20 per pie depending on toppings.
“I want it to be very approachable,” says Holleran.
When it opens next week, Lil Ronnie’s hours will be Monday through Thursday 4-10 p.m., Friday 4 p.m.-midnight, Saturday noon-midnight, and Sunday noon-7 p.m.
Manager Owen Verhiley (left) and owner Brian Holleran
click to enlarge
The Edison's pizza pick-up window
