First Look: Pearl Street Wine Market & Café, Opening November 18 in Ohio City

The new wine shop and café comes from the team of Karen Small and Jill Davis

By on Wed, Nov 9, 2022 at 2:52 pm

click to enlarge Pearl Street Wine Market & Café opens November 18 - Douglas Trattner
Douglas Trattner
Pearl Street Wine Market & Café opens November 18

Following months of interior renovations at the former Flying Fig, partners Karen Small and Jill Davis are nearly ready to unveil its replacement. Next Friday, November 18, the owners will officially open the doors to Pearl Street Market & Café (2523 Market Ave.), which is described as a retail wine shop and casual eatery.

Walls of shelving – along with a 12-bottle wine dispensing system – are devoted to wine, much of it low-intervention labels from biodynamic producers. Those wines are available for sale at retail to go or poured for enjoyment on-site.

“This is a social space for wine lovers,” Small says of the new shop. “Guests can gather around the counter to enjoy a bottle or glass of wine with unfussy plates designed to complement the wines they are drinking. They can relax and unwind here and, if desired, we’re happy to help them stretch their understanding of what makes these wines so appealing.”

The wines will be joined by local beer, ciders and classic cocktails. To eat, there will be meat and cheese boards served with housemade and local breads, seasonal vegetables and tinned fish. The star of the market is bound to be the sliced-to-order country hams, including those from famous makers like Benton’s, Col. Bill Newsom’s and Tripp. Also in stock will be local and regional cheeses from producers like Marchant Manor in Cleveland Hts., Kokoboreggo in Mt.Gilead and Sequatchie Cove Creamery in Tennessee.

Down the road, a menu of salads, pastas, craft sandwiches and entrées will be rolled out for lunch and dinner.

For those looking to stay home, the market will stock a selection of grab-and-go foods like sliced-to-order deli meats, cheeses, snacks, condiments and tinned fish.

Wine lovers can take advantage of monthly parties, wine dinners and members-only events when they join the Pearl Street Wine Club, which will be available in various levels of commitment. 

“Building community is important to us,” says Davis. “We’re making a place that is comfortable for a drop-in solo visitor and we’ll be a convivial gathering place for friends. It just happens to center around something we both love.”

