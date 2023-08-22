Vote for your favorites for Best Of Cleveland through 8/29

First Look: Sushi 86 and Bites, Opening Late-August on E. Ninth Street Pier

“This will be our seventh location since opening in 2000."

By on Tue, Aug 22, 2023 at 12:38 pm

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge Sushi 86 and Bites to open in new home by end of August. - Douglas Trattner
Douglas Trattner
Sushi 86 and Bites to open in new home by end of August.
Back in May, Rachel Hsu shuttered Sushi 86 and Bites at the 5th Street Arcades in preparation for a move to an attractive new home. Before the end of August, Hsu is expected to open the doors to that new location at the Harbor Verandas (1050 East 9th St.), the luxury apartment building located on the East Ninth Street Pier.

“This will be our seventh location since opening in 2000,” Hsu says. “We just bend and move and shift and change as we’ve needed to. So far that’s been good for us.”

The move essentially doubles the available dining options in and around the North Coast Harbor. Sushi 86 and Bites joins Nuevo Modern Mexican in serving a tourist-heavy clientele on the way to or from places like the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, Great Lakes Science Center and Voinovich Bicentennial Park.

At breakfast and lunch, Bites will offer StoneFruit coffee, pastries, quiche, frittata, breakfast sandwiches, salads, Cubanos, grilled chicken sandwiches and ice cream.

Next door, Sushi 86 seats approximately 60 people spread across the dining room, lounge and sushi bar. Next year that number will climb when Hsu adds patio seating. Guests can look forward to a newly expanded menu of sushi, sashimi, rolls and poke bowls. For the first time, items off the Bites menu will be available to diners at Sushi 86 during lunch.

Hsu, thinking that she’d never return to sit-down dining, sold her liquor license during the pandemic. She will purchase a new one in the coming months.

Hsu is joined in the project by chefs Ashley Zanath and Dominique Colon.

click to enlarge Sushi 86 and Bites to open in new home by end of August. - Douglas Trattner
Douglas Trattner
Sushi 86 and Bites to open in new home by end of August.
click to enlarge Sushi 86 and Bites to open in new home by end of August. - Douglas Trattner
Douglas Trattner
Sushi 86 and Bites to open in new home by end of August.
click to enlarge Sushi 86 and Bites to open in new home by end of August. - Douglas Trattner
Douglas Trattner
Sushi 86 and Bites to open in new home by end of August.
click to enlarge Sushi 86 and Bites to open in new home by end of August. - Douglas Trattner
Douglas Trattner
Sushi 86 and Bites to open in new home by end of August.
click to enlarge Sushi 86 and Bites to open in new home by end of August. - Douglas Trattner
Douglas Trattner
Sushi 86 and Bites to open in new home by end of August.
click to enlarge Sushi 86 and Bites to open in new home by end of August. - Douglas Trattner
Douglas Trattner
Sushi 86 and Bites to open in new home by end of August.
click to enlarge Sushi 86 and Bites to open in new home by end of August. - Douglas Trattner
Douglas Trattner
Sushi 86 and Bites to open in new home by end of August.
click to enlarge Sushi 86 and Bites to open in new home by end of August. - Douglas Trattner
Douglas Trattner
Sushi 86 and Bites to open in new home by end of August.

Subscribe to Cleveland Scene newsletters.

Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter

Tags:

About The Author

Douglas Trattner

For 20 years, Douglas Trattner has worked as a full-time freelance writer, editor and author. His work on Michael Symon's "Carnivore," "5 in 5" and “Fix it With Food” have earned him three New York Times Best-Selling Author honors, while his longstanding role as Scene dining editor garnered the award of “Best...
Scroll to read more Food News articles

Trending

Newsletters

Join Cleveland Scene Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

First Look: Luna Bakery and Café, Opening Downtown on Monday, August 21

By Douglas Trattner

Luna Bakery and Café to open Monday, August 21.

Now Open: Edacious Kitchen + Bar in Avon Lake

By Douglas Trattner

Edacious is now open in Avon Lake

Tricky Tortoise to Open in Former Willoughby Brewing Company Spot

By Douglas Trattner

Willoughby Brewing Company to become Tricky Tortoise.

Two New Taco Spots Now Open on the West Side

By Douglas Trattner

Locos Street Tacos and Burritos

Also in Food & Drink

Chardon Brewfest Brings Beer, Fun and Food This Saturday

By Scene Staff

Chardon Brewfest Brings Beer, Fun and Food This Saturday

Digital Issue

August 9, 2023

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Cleveland Scene

737 Bolivar Road

Cleveland, OH 44115

Facebook Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2023 Cleveland Scene
Powered By Foundation
Support Us