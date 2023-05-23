Ale Fest returns to Tremont in Lincoln Park on Saturday, July 15th!

Five Star Sensation Returns With Cordelia Chef Vinnie Cimino as Host

The benefit has raised more than $22 million for UH Seidman Cancer Center since its inception

By on Tue, May 23, 2023 at 9:19 am

There hasn't been a splashy "under the tents" Five Star Sensation since 2019, but the gala returns in all its former glory to the Cuyahoga Community College campus in Highland Hills on August 26, 2023.

University Hospitals Seidman Cancer Center’s Five Star Sensation, which has raised more than $22 million for UH Seidman Cancer Center, began in 1987, when famed chef Wolfgang Puck headlined the star-studded affair. In 2015, Michael Symon took over duties as honorary chair.

This year, that honor falls on chef Vinnie Cimino of Cordelia restaurant on East 4th Street. He will be joined by more than 50 chefs and vintners from around the world.

“I am thrilled to be hosting this year’s Five Star Sensation for our beloved city of Cleveland," says Cimino. "As a part of the chef community, this is an opportunity for us to rally together for an important cause, that has likely touched us all in one way or another.”

For more information, click here.

“Five Star is a remarkable fundraising event that has occurred every other year since 1987 and has raised critical funds to support our care of patients and their families,” said Theodoros Teknos, MD, President, and Scientific Director. “Under the leadership of co-chairs Ida Haber, Lisa and Kevin Chernikoff, and Margaret Singerman, we aim to raise $1.5 million to support innovation in cellular therapies through our Wesley Center for Immunotherapy, Phase 1 clinical trials, and community access to education and resources designed to address cancer health disparities.”

