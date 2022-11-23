Former Bistro 185 Space in Collinwood to Reopen in Spring as Charter House

click to enlarge Google Maps Former Bistro 185 space on East 185th to become Charter House.

Bistro 185 (991 E. 185th St.) closed four years ago this month. Marc and Ruth Levine, the original owners, operated the Collinwood restaurant for 10 years before selling the business to their chef, Ryan Kaston, in 2016.After sitting fallow for nearly three years, the property finally has a new owner.“I’ve been in the area for a while,” says Chris King. “I’m not a stranger to the neighborhood and I’m not a stranger to the industry.”King, a versatile entrepreneur with businesses in the hospitality and transportation fields, will open Charter House. He has been working on the property for about four months and expects to have the restaurant ready to welcome its first guests in spring.“When people see it, they’ll love the décor and atmosphere,” he explains. “We want to attract the professionals and locals in the neighborhood that want someplace where they can go that’s safe, reliable, consistent and just a good atmosphere.”King describes the cuisine as “classic American, with something for everyone.” To go with the food will be a great wine list and creative cocktails.As someone who is very familiar with the neighborhood and the hospitality industry, King says he saw the property as a great investment.“The property is great, but I also think the neighborhood is going in a great direction,” he says.